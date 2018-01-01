Saraki, Dogara, IBB, Atiku, Wike, Kalu felicitate with Nigerians

20 die in Jigawa, Ogun on New Year eveFrom Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

NO fewer than 20 persons were confirmed dead in two separate road crashes that occurred yesterday in Jigawa and Ogun states.

While 15 were killed in the crash that involved an Opel salon car with registration number AA 664 DRA that had a head-on collision with a truck marked XA 779 NSR at Gagararwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, five persons, including three males, a female and a boy reportedly died, while 13 others sustained serious injuries, when a bus veered off the road and rammed into a stationary truck at Ogere, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Jigawa accident which occurred in the early morning hours of the New Year eve was said have happened when an Opel car overloaded with 15 passengers heading to Gumel Local Government Area from Gagarawa town lost control and crashed into an oncoming truck.

Nine passengers were said to have instantly died on the spot while six others died in the hospital.

The Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri said the Opel car was overloaded with 15 passengers instead of seven.

He said the car sandwiched and killed the entire passengers, which also made it difficult to remove most of them alive.

He said the 15 corpses were deposited at the Gumel General Hospital while the truck driver, a 22-year-old Isyaku Umar of Majia village of Taura Local Government Area had been arrested.

The other accident, in Ogun State, which occurred around 9am at the Wazobia Area of Ogere along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involved a white Mazda commuter bus with registration number DDA121XA and a red MAN Diesel truck with registration number MGD129ZF.

According to the Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Clement Oladele, the crash was caused by dangerous driving and speed violation on the part of the driver of the commercial bus who was traveling from Ibadan to Lagos.

He explained further that the driver, due to his excessive speeding, lost control, veered off his lane and crashed into the truck parked off the highway.

Oladele added that the driver of the commercial bus took to his heels immediately the incident happened.

He, however, noted that a manhunt had begun to apprehend and charge him for dangerous driving leading to the death of some of his passengers.

Meanwhile, the injured victims have been taken to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH), Sagamu and Victory Hospital, Ogere while the dead passengers were deposited at the Ipara Mortuary.

With Buhari, Nigeria’ll be great again, says Kalu

Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an impeccable and selfless leader who is passionate about the welfare of Nigerians.

He said despite the shortcomings of the last administration, the APC led government is on track in restoring the lost glory of Nigeria.

According to the front-line politician, the religious, cultural and ethnic diversity of Nigeria should be seen as an asset for the sake of nation building.

While advocating peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in the country, Kalu emphasised that development can only take place in a rancour-free atmosphere.

In his goodwill message, in commemoration of the New Year and signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu faulted perpetrators of hate campaign, adding that Nigeria has come to stay as a united and indivisible entity.

He said: “It is imperative to appraise ourselves as individuals and as a nation, in order to build a prosperous nation in 2018. The year 2017 was challenging due to the downturn in the economy. Hence, there is an urgent need for government to adopt not only pragmatic economic policies, but social safety nets that will make life meaningful for the masses in the New Year.

“Nigerians, regardless of economic, political and ethnic differences deserve a good life. I urge everyone, both the governed and government, to play their patriotic roles. Citizens should be law abiding, and government should live up to expectations. Together, we can build a Nigeria of our dream.”

The former governor used the opportunity to call on political office holders to be responsive to the plight of the citizenry, adding that the people’s welfare must be a top priority in government expenditure.

Kalu also used the occasion to wish Nigerians a rewarding 2018.

New Year message: Saraki, Dogara, Lasun task Nigerians on economy, unity

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to pray for a full recovery of the economy in 2018.

Saraki, in a New Year message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said a strong economy would enable government to achieve physical development and improved standard of living of the people.

Saraki said. “The end of one year and the beginning of another is always a time full of hope. While 2017 was challenging for many Nigerians, we must look back on the year with the knowledge that better days are ahead.

“Although we still have so much to do to achieve our desired individual and national objectives, let us rise up with courage and determination to make the situation better.”

While lauding the resilience of Nigerians in the face of national challenges and their avowed love for the unity and greater progress for the country, he noted that every Nigerian deserve a better deal.

“All of us deserve a chance to live a better life; this is why the Senate and, indeed, the 8th National Assembly will continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that all the policies and programmes of the present administration, targeted at making life more meaningful for the people, are realised.

“The National Assembly will not spare efforts in passing more laws that will serve as catalyst for our economic stability and growth. Laws that will help make our businesses thrive. Laws that will enhance the creation of jobs and put more money in the pockets of our people,” he said.

Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to the unity and progress of the country.

Describing Nigerians as a people of common destiny in his New year message, the Speaker called on them to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity and solidarity.

“The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigeria’s exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigeria’s economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year,” he said.

Dogara said the House of Representatives will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, has appealed to Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, as he works on addressing some of the challenges confronting the country.

Lasun, who called on Nigerians within and outside the country, to pray for the progress of the country, also said the country can only experience development in an atmosphere of peace.

He, therefore, stressed the need for Nigerians to eschew violence, bitterness and suspicion in the coming year.

2018: IBB, Atiku predict greater Nigeria

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida has assured Nigerians that the furure is bright despite the current challeges confronting the coubtry.

Babangida, who stated this in a new year message to Nigerians, said what we need now, more than ever, is to galvanise our “unique qualities for the good of all as permissible, under a democratic set up.

“We must, at this point, imbibe the core values of democracy by respecting each other’s rights and pursue individual goals in tandem with our national objectives for a better Nigeria,” he said.