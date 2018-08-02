Saraki’s defection and change of order

The political order has changed. It is hoped that the opposition PDP would take this great advantage of the return of the Senate President and other allies

International news agency, Reuters, in its report on the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the move as “a new blow to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of an election next year.”

There seems to be no better way to put it than the apt description by Reuters. Saraki’s return to the PDP is a masterstroke that may have altered any already established permutation and order the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have hoped to bank upon to win next year’s election for Buhari.

Many have dismissed the defection as inconsequential and having little impact on the President’s re-election bid, banking on Buhari’s perceived popularity in the northern part of the country, where he is believed to command a large support base of followers.

Some members of the ruling party will always publicly fantasise about the two million Kano votes as well as other states in the region, taunting the opposition with the said large followership the President commands in the North. For them, the North remains in the President’s pocket.

What they have, however, refused to acknowledge is that Buhari polled the said millions of votes in the North in his first three attempts to become President, but failed in all three attempts. Why? That is the question they honestly failed to ask and answer. Aside from that, the popularity is drastically dwindling daily, many who believed in the man Buhari before 2015 have had to change their perception of him with the reality on ground. He is not what they thought he would be.