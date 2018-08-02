Saraki’s defection and change of order— 2nd August 2018
The political order has changed. It is hoped that the opposition PDP would take this great advantage of the return of the Senate President and other allies
Femi Salako
International news agency, Reuters, in its report on the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the move as “a new blow to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of an election next year.”
There seems to be no better way to put it than the apt description by Reuters. Saraki’s return to the PDP is a masterstroke that may have altered any already established permutation and order the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have hoped to bank upon to win next year’s election for Buhari.
READ ALSO: Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow
Many have dismissed the defection as inconsequential and having little impact on the President’s re-election bid, banking on Buhari’s perceived popularity in the northern part of the country, where he is believed to command a large support base of followers.
Some members of the ruling party will always publicly fantasise about the two million Kano votes as well as other states in the region, taunting the opposition with the said large followership the President commands in the North. For them, the North remains in the President’s pocket.
What they have, however, refused to acknowledge is that Buhari polled the said millions of votes in the North in his first three attempts to become President, but failed in all three attempts. Why? That is the question they honestly failed to ask and answer. Aside from that, the popularity is drastically dwindling daily, many who believed in the man Buhari before 2015 have had to change their perception of him with the reality on ground. He is not what they thought he would be.
Buhari’s failure to win in the first three attempts was simply because he had always polled regional votes in the North-East and some parts of the North-West. The merger of opposition parties in 2014, across other geo-political zones, the ACN from the South-West, CPC (Buhari’s party) from the North, ANPP and a fraction of APGA from some parts of the South East and defections of a block from the PDP, which moved the North-Central and a chunk of the North that were under the firm control of the PDP to the APC, helped Buhari to win in his fourth attempt, otherwise it would have been business as usual for him.
With the recent return of the PDP block in the APC to the PDP, which has seen the North-Central going back to the palm of PDP and the major deciders (former governors Shekarau and Rabiu Kwankwaso) of the much-celebrated Kano, which gave Buhari millions of votes in 2015, going to the PDP, any honest observer within the APC would know that, truly, what is on the mountain is more than just a fire. It is a furnace ready to consume and destroy.
The South-East and South-South remain unrepentant in their preference for the PDP, and the President’s newfound friends from the zones are not likely to make any progress in swaying votes for the President’s re-election. The only state the APC presently controls in the South-East is currently embroiled in leadership crisis, with a faction fighting Governor Rochas Okorocha for the party structure. The crisis took a new turn with the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, on Monday and a subsequent court order stopping the inauguration of a new deputy governor. Cases bordering on the Imo State APC congress are still pending in court.
READ ALSO: Imo deputy gov, Madumere, impeached
The APC is presently divided in the South-West, which seems to be the battle ground for the APC and PDP. Unlike in 2015 when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was calling the shots, the party is presently divided in the West with some governors and other top appointees of the President from the zone rising to challenge the dominance and clout of the party’s national leader.
This is, no doubt, causing a big crack in the party and will also deal a terrible blow on the party’s chances in the South-West, as all aggrieved and warring parties would not sheathe their swords going into 2019. There might be an implosion after the APC primaries also. The PDP is waiting to be the harvester of such if it happens.
People in the North-Central, who voted massively for Buhari in 2015, are presently in a state of melancholy as a result of herdsmen’s consistent attacks and government’s inability to tame the monster, which has claimed thousands of lives in 2018 alone. The only hope the party could bank on in that zone to reclaim the zone was the Senate President, who has dumped the party. The signal in the zone is clearer than it was in 2015. It’s a no-go area for the APC.
In the words of Doyin Okupe, any vote lost by APC and Buhari in the North (it’s perceived stronghold) can never be recovered anywhere else, because of the firm grip the opposition has on other regions.
READ ALSO: A major coalition will displace APC in 2019–Doyin Okupe
The political order and permutation has changed. It is hoped that the opposition, the PDP, would take this great advantage of the return of the Senate President, governors, lawmakers and other allies yet to announce their defection from the APC to its fold to make the needed change in the 2019 presidential election. The people yearn for a more vibrant opposition, and it is believed that this new alliance will birth such and enthrone a more credible leadership to relieve the people of the present hardship in 2019.
• Salako wrote from Akure
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)2nd August 2018
-
Between physics of power and chemistry of politics2nd August 2018
-
Buhari’s speech at the Hague2nd August 2018
Latest
We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.— 2nd August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, said it was yet to receive the refunds of the N43 billion owed it by the Federal Government for federal projects executed by the state. The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh had, last weekend, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved N37.95…
-
FG’ll use Nigeria Air to stem capital flight in aviation sector – Kalu— 2nd August 2018
Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lauded the Federal Government for opting for a Private Public Partnership (PPP) model for the recently unveiled national airline, Nigeria Air. Kalu, who is also the Chairman of Slok Group, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for finally giving Nigerians a national airline,…
-
Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer— 2nd August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The flagbearer of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, Otunba Segun Adewale, has denied rumoured defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement released, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, Adewale restated his commitment to his party, saying his conscience is not for sale. Speaking…
-
Arrests, killings, sabotage won’t deter Biafra agitation, says IPOB— 2nd August 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that no amount of arrests, killings, detentions, harassment, torture, judicial extortion and sabotage would stop IPOB from achieving the state for Biafra. The group said that the formidability of the unique structure that gave rise to the protest by IPOB family in Lagos…
-
Blockchain technology to slash PMS, others by 10.5%— 2nd August 2018
…Blockchain technology can be applied in electricity distribution, especially in the area of metering. Uche Henry The Blockchain technology has offered to make access to petroleum products in Nigeria affordable and seamless using its digital assets. READ ALSO: US Commercial Service, McAfee to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy Briefing newsmen in Lagos yesterday, the Country Director,…
-
Entertainment
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page— 1st August 2018
Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K. Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.” The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote…
South-West Report
DStv, GOtv to air live U20 Women’s World Cup— 2nd August 2018
All 32 matches of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv and across SuperSport’s online and digital platforms. The biannual tournament kicks off on 5 August, giving hosts France an opportunity to celebrate a second world football title in the space of two months, following the men’s victory…
-
Abuja Metro
Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot— 1st August 2018
Eagle Square is a big “market of its own.” During various programmes held there, especially political and religious functions, it provides some sort of seasonal employment for different businessmen and women. Ndubuisi Orji Eagle Square, Abuja, is renowned as the biggest gathering spot for politicians in the country. But unknown to many, there are actually…
Oriental News
Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine— 1st August 2018
Nigeria has about 12.2 million rice farmers expected to substantially bridge the gap in its seven million metric tonnes rice demand. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A rice mill located somewhere along the popular Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, is a beehive of activities. On a daily basis, millers, merchants and other people who have…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How to end Apapa traffic chaos, by Ambode— 2nd August 2018
“This issue has become perennial and in the last six years it has always been there. It comes and goes, but the challenge is to be able to find a permanent solution.” • FG must revamp moribund ports, halt creation of tank farms in Lagos Kenechukwu Madukaife In the past few months, roads in Apapa…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Saraki’s defection and change of order— 2nd August 2018
The political order has changed. It is hoped that the opposition PDP would take this great advantage of the return of the Senate President and other allies Femi Salako International news agency, Reuters, in its report on the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described the move as “a…
Columnists
-
Another look at the Customs— 2nd August 2018
The Customs Service is a unique organisation that can be likened to the golden hen that over the years has continued to lay such improved golden eggs Ben Okezie An adage says, “Judging the cover of a book, has no relevance without opening and reading the content.” lt’s like what the advertiser’s say about an…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)— 2nd August 2018
When we hear patriotism, we think about laying down our lives for the country. I would describe it as intense loyalty to one’s nation and its interests. Newton Jibunoh Love for one’s country is a primordial affection that does not hinge basically on anything substantial, simply an intangible essence with no physical substance, yet vicariously…
-
Between physics of power and chemistry of politics— 2nd August 2018
In the power game, winning is less and less of the chemistry of the men at work and more and more of the physics of the forces at play. Jimanze Ego-Alowes What is presently happening with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, specifically, and the National Assembly, generally, is a mystery. But it is a…
-
Futile witch-hunt— 2nd August 2018
At this point, it became obvious to the watching world that the trial of Bafarawa was political. It was a deliberate witch-hunt. Amanze Obi For some 10 years now, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State, has been in the eye of the storm. He has faced a serial and ceaseless witch-hunt in the…
-
Nigeria: The need for Diaspora voting rights— 2nd August 2018
Diaspora Voting Rights are rights long past… Nigerians in the Diaspora would want to be allowed to register and vote in elections in Nigeria Acho Orabuchi As the 2019 approaches, the issue of Diaspora voting rights becomes heavier on people’s mind, especially when Nigerian-Americans residing in Nigeria participated in voting in the recently concluded American…
-
From defection to impeachment— 2nd August 2018
The move has turned from gale of defections to that of impeachment. As I write the axe of impeachment dangles dangerously on the neck of Samuel Ortom Alvan Ewuzie The political arena has, expectedly, been upbeat as the next elections draw closer and politicians jostle for vantage positions to remain relevant in the scheme of…
-
10 odd years on…— 2nd August 2018
I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate. Femi Adeoti I cannot stop talking about it. Not even the ongoing madness and absurdities in this…
-
Destiny and prayer (11)— 1st August 2018
In the Bible book of Isaiah 45:7 God said, “I form the light, and create darkness. I make peace, and create evil; I the Lord do all these things.” Nathan Uzorma Protus “God bless you richly sir. I am not surprised that God is doing it for me as he has done it for others…
-
Sins anti–polygamy preachers commit (2)— 1st August 2018
The justification anti-polygamy preaching clerics give in telling a man in multiple-marriage to do away with the spouse or spouses he married after the first one, are God’s statements in Genesis 21: 9 – 21. Sina Adedipe The first sin of lying that Almighty God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit, told them that it…
-
Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle— 1st August 2018
Simon Ebegbulem I read the back page piece by Levi Obiojiofor, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” published in Daily Sun of Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and I must say that I felt very disappointed at his commonplace drift. I had expected perspectives that were much more elevated on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply