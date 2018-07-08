The Sun News
FERTILISER PLANT

Saraki flags off construction of Rivers' $3.2b fertiliser plant

8th July 2018
  • We’ll sustain conducive environment for investments — Wike
 Senate President Bukola Saraki has laid the foundation for the construction of the Train Two of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited.

The Senate President tacitly endorsed Wike for a second term when he declared that he would be in office in 2021 when the Train Two of the fertiliser plant would be commissioned. Performing the flag off ceremony, Saraki said that the $3.2 billion invested in Rivers State by the foreign investors shows that Rivers people were receptive to investors.

He said: “I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment. I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow.”

The Senate President noted that the successful production of urea in Rivers, which is used mostly by northern farmers, underscores the need for national unity.

“Urea fertiliser products are used by farmers, especially in northern part of the country. That tells us that we must unite. We must support ourselves irrespective of party affiliation. Without peace, there will be no urea. For all of us in Nigeria, let’s work in the interest of our country,” he said. In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said that Indorama has performed creditably through quality investments in the state. Wike said the state government would sustain the creation of a peaceful environment for the protection of Indorama’s investment.

“We are beneficiaries of the dividends of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Petrochemicals Limited. We are happy with the management of the company,” he said.

The governor wondered why anyone would say that the state was not safe for investments when Foreign Direct Investment by Indorama has hit $3.2 billion.

“I am happy that within my time as Rivers State governor, we commissioned the first train and the flag off of the second train for the fertiliser plant. If an investment of $3.2 billion can be in Rivers State, how can anyone say that Rivers State is not safe? The Nigeria you are hearing is Rivers State,” Wike noted.

