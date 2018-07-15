– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - Saraki congratulates Fayemi
15th July 2018 - BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result
15th July 2018 - FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs
15th July 2018 - Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi
15th July 2018 - ‘We’re blessed to watch Mbappe’ – Kaka amazed by France star’s maturity
15th July 2018 - Mandzukic and Peristic fit to start World Cup final for Croatia,Mbappe makes history
15th July 2018 - Stefan Effenberg: I’d prefer Mario Mandzukic over Neymar
15th July 2018 - Why the World Cup Final is the biggest match in sport today
15th July 2018 - Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect
15th July 2018 - Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa
Home / National / Saraki congratulates Fayemi
SARAKI

Saraki congratulates Fayemi

— 15th July 2018

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the just-concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the Governor-elect of Ekiti State should use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies and programmes of his first term, while urging him to also work to grow the State’s economy in order to leave behind a sustainable legacy.

He said the victory was a sign that the people of Ekiti State still have confidence in the former minister’s ability to provide good governance and render efficient service to the state and its people. He also advised the Governor-elect to maintain his focus on how to bring more development to the State and improve the standard of living of the people.

The Senate President also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the law enforcement and security agencies, the government and entire electorate to learn some lessons from the Ekiti State gubernatorial election, which has served as a fore-runner to the 2019 General Elections and ensure that all areas of complaints and inadequacies are corrected before a similar election in Osun State and the 2019 general elections.

“To ensure that the Nigeria people have continued trust and faith in our electoral system, we must continue to work to improve our electoral policies and practices. We must look into the issues that have been identified in this last election to ensure that they are not repeated in the upcoming Osun Gubernatorial election, and during the 2019 elections. Definitely, the 2019 elections must be better in all ramifications than the 2015 polls”, he said.

Saraki prayed that God will bless and guide the Governor-elect as he prepares to assume Office, and called for a smooth transition between the outgoing government and the incoming one.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki congratulates Fayemi

— 15th July 2018

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the just-concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election. Saraki, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the Governor-elect of Ekiti State should use his second-coming to continue the people-centered policies…

  • PDP

    BREAKING: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result

    — 15th July 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State as “electoral banditry, ” saying the exercise should be cancelled. The party also rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the declared winner of the poll, saying the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were different…

  • WORKERS

    FG begins verification of 330,820 workers in 487 MDAs

    — 15th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will be begin to verify in the next two weeks, over 330,820 employees in 486 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) being paid salaries through the Integrated Pay-roll Personnel Information System  (IPPIS) Platform. The employees to be verified in the exercise, which begins, on Monday, are those that have completed…

  • FAYEMI

    Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi

    — 15th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Odogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr.  Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in the state. In a congratulatory message by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party enthused that APC’s victory  in the election…

  • SARAKI

    Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect

    — 15th July 2018

    WOLE BALOGUN and OLUSEYE OJO, Ado Ekiti Governor-elect of Ekiti State in the Saturday governorship poll in the state polled 197,459 to defeat Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338. According to the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), and Vice-Chancellor, University…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share