Saraki commiserates with Omu-Aran people over passage of Olomu

Senate President Abubakar Bokola Saraki has expressed his condolences to the people of Omo Aran over the transition of a first class traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Oladele Ibitoye.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the death of the revered royal father has left a great vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“I am shocked to learn that the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Oladele Ibitoye, has joined his ancestors,” Saraki said. “Oba Ibitoye was not only a gentleman and an exceptional royal father, he was like a father to me. I shall personally miss him.”

“I recall how he worked tirelessly to ensure that peace reigned in his domain and beyond; little wonder that his over two decades on the throne witnessed monumental development which no doubt has positively enriched the people of Omu-Aran in particular and Kwara State in general,” Saraki stated.

The President of the Senate however commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Olomu-in-Council and the entire people of Omu Aran, over the sudden transition of their beloved royal father.

He also condoled with the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, members of the State Council of Chiefs, and the government and people of Kwara State, over the passage of the Traditional ruler.

Saraki prayed God to grant the soul of the respected royal father eternal rest, and his immediate family, Olomu-in-Council, the people of Omu-Aran, Chairman and members of the State Council of Chiefs, the government and people of Kwara State, the equanimity to bear the loss and to overcome the difficulties posed by this sudden departure.