Home / National / Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC Bill into law

Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC Bill into law

— 25th October 2017

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Bill.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the Presidential Assent as a “major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy in the North East and making the harrowing experience of the people as a result of the insurgency a thing of the past”.

“I applaud President Buhari for signing the North East DevelopmentCommission Bill into law. Now, that the NEDC Act has the full force and effect of the law, it is my hope that we can collectively work towards the rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North East.

“I believe the NEDC Act will help alleviate the suffering of the millions of Nigerians whose lives have been affected by the insurgency in the zone”, the Senate President stated.

“You will recall that when I visited Maiduguri, I promised that the National Assembly will work and pass law to alleviate the suffering of the people. I thank God, Mr. President, my colleagues and members of the House of Representatives for making the promise a reality,” Saraki said.

