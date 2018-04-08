Saraki canvasses improvement on security infrastructure

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki, yesterday, canvassed for improvement in security infrastructure in the country.

Saraki spoke in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, when he paid a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mohammed Muftau Gbadamosi over the recent robbery incident in the town.

His words: “All the issue has to do with how to improve on our security infrastructure. It is clear that we are not responding adequately to this. That is why we organized a security summit sometimes ago to address the issue and to work with the executive and see how we can find solution to the security problems in the country.

“We in the legislative arm are ready to come up with the real design to improve on the security challenges, whether it is the human resources, equipment, whether it has to do with funding and legislation. There is also the issue of the actual structure of the police.

“We condole with the families of both the civilians and the policemen that died during the incident.” The Senate President challenged the police to rise to their responsibility. “The police must see this as an institutional issue,” he declared.

While responding, Oba Gbadamosi used the opportunity to renew the clamour for state police. “It will be better for the Federal Government to establish state police. With that, they will be closer to the people and to the state government. This is the fourth time that we will experience this in the last ten years,” the monarch lamented.

Dare devil armed robbers had last Thursday raided five banks and police station in the community, killing over 17 people.