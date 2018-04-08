The Sun News
Latest
8th April 2018 - Saraki canvasses improvement on security infrastructure
8th April 2018 - Bad roads: Abia youths send SOS to Buhari, Ikpeazu
8th April 2018 - Nigeria can’t survive another 4 years of APC — Secondus
8th April 2018 - Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI
8th April 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Osun guber aspirant commiserates with Kwara state govt, Oloffa
8th April 2018 - Police arrest herdsman with AK-47, 7.62mm ammunition in Enugu community
8th April 2018 - 2019: Senators who’re at war with their governors
8th April 2018 - Rapists deserve special place in hell!
8th April 2018 - Your precious impotent PVC
8th April 2018 - Leadership performance and Africa’s economic competitiveness
Home / National / Saraki canvasses improvement on security infrastructure
Saraki Tinubu

Saraki canvasses improvement on security infrastructure

— 8th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate President Bukola Saraki, yesterday, canvassed for improvement in security infrastructure in the country.

Saraki spoke in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, when he paid a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mohammed Muftau Gbadamosi over the recent robbery incident in the town.

His words: “All the issue has to do with how to improve on our security infrastructure. It is clear that we are not responding adequately to this. That is why we organized a security summit sometimes ago to address the issue and to work with the executive and see how we can find solution to the security problems in the country.

“We in the legislative arm are ready to come up with the real design to improve on the security challenges, whether it is the human resources, equipment, whether it has to do with funding and legislation. There is also the issue of the actual structure of the police.

“We condole with the families of both the civilians and the policemen that died during the incident.” The Senate President challenged the police to rise to their responsibility. “The police must see this as an institutional issue,” he declared. 

While responding, Oba Gbadamosi used the opportunity to renew the clamour for state police. “It will be better for the Federal Government to establish state police. With that, they will be closer to the people and to the state government. This is the fourth time that we will experience this in the last ten years,” the monarch lamented. 

Dare devil armed robbers had last Thursday raided five banks and police station in the community, killing over 17 people.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Saraki Tinubu

Saraki canvasses improvement on security infrastructure

— 8th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Bukola Saraki, yesterday, canvassed for improvement in security infrastructure in the country. Saraki spoke in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, when he paid a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mohammed Muftau Gbadamosi over the recent robbery incident in the town. His words: “All the…

  • Bad roads: Abia youths send SOS to Buhari, Ikpeazu

    — 8th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Members of Nkporo Youths Association residing in Anambra State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) call to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State over the deplorable condition of the Ohafia-Abriba-Nkporo road. National President of the association, Chief Arunsi I. Ukah, at a press briefing yesterday in Onitsha, noted that…

  • Nigeria can’t survive another 4 years of APC — Secondus

    — 8th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, said Nigeria cannot survive another four years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Consequently, Secondus urged Nigerians to vote out the ruling party in next year’s general elections. A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi,…

  • Rainstorm

    Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI

    — 8th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Rainstorm has destroyed at least seven buildings in the University of Ibadan, including the Students’ Union Building (SUB), two halls of residence, and Chemistry Laboratory of International School in the institution. The rainstorm wreaked the havoc on Friday night during a downpour in many parts of Ibadan, which saw many residents of…

  • Offa bank

    Offa bank robbery: Osun guber aspirant commiserates with Kwara state govt, Oloffa

    — 8th April 2018

    A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election in Osun State, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-Rad), has commiserated with the government of Kwara State, the Oloffa of Offa, the entire people of Offa and Kwara State as well as the families of the victims of last week’s bank…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share