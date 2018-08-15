Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State

NAN

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has appointed 59-year old Earl Osaro Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President.

Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.

Earl Osaro Osaze Onaiwu is a former Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum and the gubernatorial nominee for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the 2016 election in Edo state.