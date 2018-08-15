– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State
15th August 2018 - Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life
15th August 2018 - NGO to sensitise 8,000 Lagos state indigenes on human rights
15th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari new media center launches interactive website
15th August 2018 - Family Homes Fund gets new head
15th August 2018 - You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP
15th August 2018 - IPMAN strike grounds Onitsha
15th August 2018 - I remain patient and focused on my career, Lokosa says
15th August 2018 - FEC approves additional N5.4b Enugu/Onitsha road
15th August 2018 - Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, names new baby after father in-law
Home / National / Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State
SARAKI

Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State

— 15th August 2018

NAN

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has appointed 59-year old Earl Osaro Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President.

READ ALSO: Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

Onaiwu, an experienced politician and public administrator will help to co-ordinate relationship between the Office of the Senate President and the various state governments across the country.

Earl Osaro Osaze Onaiwu is a former Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum and the gubernatorial nominee for the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the 2016 election in Edo state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State

— 15th August 2018

NAN Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has appointed 59-year old Earl Osaro Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State Matters. This was disclosed in a statement issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President. READ ALSO: Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life Onaiwu, an experienced politician…

  • IPOB

    Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

    — 15th August 2018

    Joe Apu A man believed to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Victor Ikechukwu Ugwu, has allegedly gone into hiding for fear of prosecution and threat to his life in his participation in a protest in the South East part of Nigeria sometime ago, the family has said. Ugwu, it was…

  • sensitise

    NGO to sensitise 8,000 Lagos state indigenes on human rights

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN Justice and Rights Foundation, an NGO, says it has concluded plans to sensitise 8,000 indigenes of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state on human rights. Mr Ezekiel Igboji, the National Co-ordinator of the NGO, disclosed this at the Grassroots sensitisation campaign on human rights, held at Ibeju Lekki Local Government, Lagos State, on Wednesday. The News…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Buhari new media center launches interactive website

    — 15th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the  Buhari New Media Centre (BNMC) will on Thursday launch its website (http://www.buharicentre.com). In a statement by National Coordinator, BNMC, Bashir Ahmad, said the website, “designed to be an interactive platform, creates a hub for showcasing the achievements of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and…

  • FAMILY

    Family Homes Fund gets new head

    — 15th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja In its quest to tackle housing challenges in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Adewole as the Managing Director of Family Homes Fund. Adewole’s appointment, according to Hassan Dodo, the Director of Information of the Finance Ministry,  followed a competitive and rigorous recruitment process conducted by…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share