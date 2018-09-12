Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council

Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed Dr. Doyin Okupe, as chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, has served as the national publicity secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the aborted Third Republic, director of Communications of the presidential campaigns of two former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and thereafter, served as senior special assistant on Media and Public Affairs to both presidents.

Okupe will work with other top professionals in the team; to effectively communicate Dr. Saraki’s campaign messages to Nigerians and the international community.