– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
12th September 2018 - Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party
12th September 2018 - Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
12th September 2018 - High cost of nomination forms
12th September 2018 - SUN GIRL LUKE GIFT
11th September 2018 - Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace
11th September 2018 - Cell phone addiction causes hearing loss – Experts
11th September 2018 - PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties
Home / Cover / National / Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
OKUPE

Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council

— 12th September 2018

Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed Dr. Doyin Okupe, as chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

READ ALSO: Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia

Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, has served as the national publicity secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the aborted Third Republic, director of Communications of the presidential campaigns of two former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and thereafter, served as senior special assistant on Media and Public Affairs to both presidents.

Okupe will work with other top professionals in the team; to effectively communicate Dr. Saraki’s campaign messages to Nigerians and the international community.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKUPE

Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council

— 12th September 2018

Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed Dr. Doyin Okupe, as chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation. READ ALSO: Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, has served as the national publicity secretary…

  • Dogara to CONTEST in 2019, silent on party

    Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party

    — 12th September 2018

    Dogara was silent on whether he would contest the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said he has accepted the request of his constituents to contest for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State…

  • OTEDOLA

    Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola

    — 12th September 2018

    Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Tosin Ajirire, Moshood Adebayo, Remi Adefulu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There is a cloud of uncertainty over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State. READ ALSO: PDP never contested to…

  • FLOODED HOUSES

    Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo

    — 12th September 2018

    The earth roads in the communities were flooded, that residents now make use ferry and canoes to access their houses • Govt shuts 10 illegal burrow pits in Benin Tony Osauzo, Benin Flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and…

  • CPC

    NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe

    — 12th September 2018

    The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have commenced a joint probe of the telecommunications sector. READ ALSO: Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC The probe was prompted by consumer issues in the industry. In a joint statement released in Abuja, yesterday, the NCC and the CPC said…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share