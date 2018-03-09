The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day
9th March 2018 - Erosion menace spreads panic in Anambra community
9th March 2018 - Cleric launches book, as church celebrates anniversary
9th March 2018 - Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu
9th March 2018 - No going back on concession of Ajaokuta plant –FG
9th March 2018 - Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  
9th March 2018 - 20% women representation on financial institutions’ board low –Emefiele
9th March 2018 - VAIDS backed by extant tax laws –Adeosun
9th March 2018 - NECA tasks FG on policies, improved corporate performances
Home / National / Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

— 9th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency reports

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, wife of Ondo State governor, Betty, among others, joined world leaders and people around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, yesterday.

In a series of tweets on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the senate president emphasised the role and significance of women in both the development of Nigeria, and the world.

“Today, I join the world to celebrate our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our colleagues and our friends who wake up each day and work to make the world a better place.

“In particular, today, I celebrate those women who have played and continue to play their part in the development of our country — in every sector, in every way, and at every point in our young, but significant history.

“As a father to three young women; a husband to a charismatic wife who is making great contributions in her own right; a colleague to a few but effective legislators; and a son — every day, I witness first hand, the strength and resilience of women. 

“I see their impact in all areas of human endeavour, and testify to their resilience, their bravery, and their ability to get things done.

“Therefore, I join the world to press for progress and I recommit to pushing for more female participation in the economic and political processes of our nation.”

On her part, Mrs. Aisha Buhari urged Nigerian women to make the abduction of girls in parts of the country the focus of this year’s International Women’s Day.

She called for sober reflections, in a message she posted on her Facebook page, yesterday.

The president’s wife said abduction of 110 girls in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, makes this this year’s women’s day celebration a bit different.

Mrs. Buhari explained that she has decided to develop a local theme, #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone, as a strong call for and end to abduction.

“I congratulate Nigerian Women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“For us in Nigeria, this year’s #InternationalWomensDay comes with a difference.  We have to reflect the sad incidences of the abduction of our daughters, especially the recent one in Dapchi Yobe State. 

“This, for us, should take center stage. That is why we decided to develop a local theme: #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone as a strong call for the end of this national disaster and hope for their release.”

Meanwhile, the need to continue to work towards effecting change in the social and cultural aspects of inheritance while exploring legislation and policies that will protect female inheritance in Nigeria was one of the issues that took the front burner at the inaugural one-day workshop put together by the Office of the Wife of the Governor and Forum for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) to mark International Women’s Day Celebration at Babafunke Ajasin Hall in Akure, Ondo State.

Addressing the gathering, wife of Ondo governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu affirmed that “for too long, social and cultural customs in Nigeria have constrained women from enjoying liberations accorded to them in terms of inheritance.” She also explained the pertinence for women to understand their rights regarding inheritance “which is the first step towards exercising and benefiting from their rights.”

Mrs. Akeredolu noted that the system of inheritance in Nigeria is still patriarchal and discriminatory against women and stressed that in “this era of liberation and advocacy for equality and elimination of gender bias not just in Nigeria but worldwide, it is high time the advocacy finds expression in terms of inheritance…”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Saraki, Aisha Buhari, others celebrate International Women’s Day

— 9th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency reports Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, wife of Ondo State governor, Betty, among others, joined world leaders and people around the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day, yesterday. In a series of tweets on his @BukolaSaraki handle, the senate president emphasised the role…

  • NLC, PWC task FG on International Women’s Day

    — 9th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola; Zika Bobby As Nigerian women joined other women to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the IndustriALL Global Union have tasked the Federal Government on proper implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (2015) and other violebt acts against women. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said implementation of the…

  • Software solution, e-commerce to empower 45m Nigerians  –Shittu

    — 9th March 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Minister of Communications, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, has said that software solution and e-commerce sector could employ over 45 million Nigerians and rake in significant revenue. He also described the ICT sector as one of the key pillars of the Nigerian economy that is contributing more than 10 per cent of the GDP. Shittu…

  • No going back on concession of Ajaokuta plant –FG

    — 9th March 2018

    …Says National Assembly approved N2bn for plant in 2017 The Federal Government, Thursday, said it will no longer spend money to revive Ajaokuta steel plant located in Kogi State, but would concession it to core investors who would run it as a business. Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who stated this at…

  • Dana Air welcomes FG planned audit of operations  

    — 9th March 2018

    Louis Ibah                         Dana Air has pledged to cooperate with the Federal Government in the planned audit of its airline even as it maintained that its operations were conducted in line with international best practices.                  …

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share