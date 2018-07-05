The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt
5th July 2018 - Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki upset by Ekaterina Makarova
5th July 2018 - W2W4 at Wimbledon: Nadal, Halep and Muguruza resume campaigns
5th July 2018 - England get Dele Alli and Ashley Young boost for World Cup quarter-final with Sweden
5th July 2018 - Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project
5th July 2018 - N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial
5th July 2018 - FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad
5th July 2018 - APC crisis: Buhari, 3 APC govs in crucial meeting
5th July 2018 - Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi
Home / National / Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
SARAKI

Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms

— 5th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged the Kwara State House of Assembly to urgently initiate a Bill that would support the use of locally-made fabrics as school uniforms for primary and secondary school students across Kwara State.

Saraki, according to his Media Office, made the call after an interactive meeting with the Association of Aso Ofi Practitioners in Kwara State, in Ilorin.

The Senate President was quoted as advising the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, to meet with the group, in order to determine the feasibility of the proposal.

“I am in full support of the Kwara State House of Assembly considering a Bill that would support our locally-made fabrics being used to make school uniforms for  students of our great state.

“We must do all that we can to give our full support to all endeavours and initiatives that will ensure that goods and services that are made in Nigeria, are utilised and patronised by governments at all levels.

“I hope that the Kwara State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, considers this initiative on its merits and works towards developing this into a Bill.

“Doing this would help to create jobs  for the makers of Aso Oke, our local tailors, and hundreds of thousands of other people who fall within the entrepreneurial value chain — many of them who are youth and women”, he said.

Saraki, who had been promoting the ‘Made in Nigeria’ amendment to the Public Procurement Act since 2015, has continued to champion economic initiatives that would lead to job creation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms

— 5th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged the Kwara State House of Assembly to urgently initiate a Bill that would support the use of locally-made fabrics as school uniforms for primary and secondary school students across Kwara State. Saraki, according to his Media Office, made the call after an interactive meeting with…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt

    — 5th July 2018

    A Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to appear before it to explain why they should not be committed to prison for contempt. Justice Stephen Pam, on Thursday, dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the INEC chairman and the Commission challenging the contempt suit…

  • DANGOTE

    Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project

    — 5th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has acquired the Katsina Songhai Initiative, a multi-million Naira tomatoes production and processing facility. Under the terms of the MoU, the Dangote Group will invest an initial sum of N500 million and manage the facility for 10 years before returning it to…

  • SHAGARI

    N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court in Sokoto, on Thursday, adjourned the trial of former Minister of Water Resources, Muntari Shagari and four others facing money laundering charges, till October 3, due to the absence of the judge. The Judge, Justice Saleh Idrissa-Kogo, was said to have travelled outside the state on official assignment. Shagari and…

  • MEDICAL

    FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad

    — 5th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has expressed dismay at the rate Nigerians travel abroad in search of healthcare delivery without considering the resources the country has to cure their ailments. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said this when he received executives of the Association Biomedical Engineers and Technologist, in Abuja. The minister,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share