Home / Entertainment / Sarah Ofili finally quits spinsterhood

Sarah Ofili finally quits spinsterhood

— 6th January 2018

Just before the tail end of 2017, the gorgeous model and socialite Sarah Ofili quietly took a first step into holy matrimony as she got engaged to her beau, Seigha Adukeh, at a very private traditional engagement ceremony in Asaba, Delta State. Pretty Sarah, born of Nigerian father and Hungarian mum, looked stunning and stylish in her gorgeous traditional outfit with a big smile on her face as she stood next to her handsome husband. She released some official photos from the nuptials on her Instagram page, while also sharing how she found love again after her tempestuous relationship with rap star, Ikechukwu.

“2017…Whew! The hardest year in my life. I almost lost my mum, I had to set aside my projects…again! I was in and out of hospitals. I almost lost myself. But as they say “The path to a miracle is always through uncomfortable territory, God isn’t revealed in your easy… he is revealed in your storm”. I found love in my storm beyond my imaginations! In life only change seems to be constant. “As we change seasons through various time zones I pray that love remains constant in your life n health; stable and improves. May you grow with this new change through God and your individual spirituality, because it is only through THE ONLY ONE that we truly prosper. “Finally, trust yourself, listen to yourself, believe in yourself, LOVE yourself and all those around you, despite your differences. Remember love and giving is not only for the festive period… Happy New Year! ”

Sarah’s beau is a relative of the Murray Bruce family. His father is a Bayelsa-born popular architect based in Port Harcourt with his imprint on several architectural masterpieces in Port Harcourt. Their white wedding, likely to be a destination affair, will hold in England later in the new year.

