The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
23rd January 2017 - Court stops 5% monthly stipends to Delta monarchs
23rd January 2017 - Ayade concludes plans with Chinese investors on Bakassi seaport
23rd January 2017 - Kalu, Nwagbara woo Ndigbo to APC
23rd January 2017 - Nnamani, Nwobodo formally join ruling party
23rd January 2017 - Pro-Buhari group congratulates Nwodo, urges support for president
23rd January 2017 - FG spends N2.58trn on petroleum products import
23rd January 2017 - E-dividend panacea for N90bn unclaimed dividend
23rd January 2017 - Bol floats N1bn solar energy fund for MSMEs
23rd January 2017 - Sanusi restates need for Islamic finance
23rd January 2017 - FG spends N2.58trn on petroleum products import
Home / Business / Sanusi restates need for Islamic finance

Sanusi restates need for Islamic finance

— 23rd January 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, emphasized the need for Islamic finance saying its principles of risk sharing, prudence , ethic, if supported by good regulatory system, would contribute towards the achievement of sustainable development goals.

He made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the 3rd International Conference of the International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance at Bayero University, Kano.

Sanusi stated that, the global Islamic financial services industry had led to significant growth all over the world, adding that within a period of four decades, it had grown from a niche to a mainstream financial intermediation system.

The monarch, who was the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), stressed that the industry has reached an overall total value of USD 1.88 trillion as of 2015, according to the 2016 IFSB Islamic Finance Services Industry Stability Report.

“Despite the fact that the legislation providing the establishment of profit and loss sharing banks was enacted as early as 1991, it took almost two decades for us to witness the licensing of the first Islamic bank in Nigeria” he recalled adding that today, there were three Islamic banks in Nigeria, made of one full fledged Islamic bank and two windows.

The Kano royal father said that the development of Islamic Finance in Nigeria was not limited to the banking sector, but also extends to both the insurance and capital market sectors.

He said that these sectors have embraced Islamic Finance with regulations, licensing of market institutions and issuance of guidelines for introducing Islamic finance products into the markets already in place.

He admitted that one of the significant accomplishments of Islamic finance in Nigeria was the development of the joint committee on alternative finance to develop a blueprint for issuing sovereign, sub-sovereign and corporate Sukuk for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

He, however, regretted that the Islamic finance system, in many African jurisdictions, had been wrongly perceived by non Muslims as an Islamisation or da’awah project, instead of perceiving it as an alternative financial product.

 In his welcome remarks, the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, represented by his Special Adviser on Islamic finance, Dr Yakubu Umar, said that the theme of this year conference, “Islamic banking  and Finance: Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Development’ was timely and apt.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court stops 5% monthly stipends to Delta monarchs

— 23rd January 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has ordered the state government and the Oshimili South Local Government to stop further release of five percent monthly stipends to monarchs  within the council area to the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Joseph Chike Edozien. The court presided over by the state Chief…

  • Ayade concludes plans with Chinese investors on Bakassi seaport

    — 23rd January 2017

    The commencement of construction work on the Bakassi deep seaport, received a boost at the weekend with the conclusion of arrangements in far away China by the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade with some Chinese investors. Ayade, who flew into China with some of his commissioners and advisers a few hours after a…

  • Kalu, Nwagbara woo Ndigbo to APC

    — 23rd January 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba Former governor of  Abia State and eminent businessman, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Abia people and Ndigbo in general to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) This he said could be achieved  through the opportunity provided by the on-going registration and membership re-validation exercise  of the party in the South…

  • Nnamani, Nwobodo formally join ruling party

    — 23rd January 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Two former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Enugu State, Senators Jim Nwobodo and Ken Nnamani were yesterday formally admitted into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The two, who were registered at their Amechi ward, Enugu South Local Government Area of  the state in the ongoing registration and re-validation of members…

  • Pro-Buhari group congratulates Nwodo, urges support for president

    — 23rd January 2017

    A pro-Buhari group, Buhari South-East Youths Movement, (BUSEYM) has congratulated the newly inaugurated leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Chief John Nnia Nwodo. The group also urged Nwodo to steer his executive and members towards a warmer relationship with the President  Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in the overall interest of Ndigbo. In a statement signed by…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351