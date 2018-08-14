SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority

Lawyers, including senior advocates, yesterday, weighed in on the raging controversy over the exact number of senators required to remove Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Some lawyers including top politicians in the last one week have been canvassing that to remove Saraki and Ekweremadu, all that was required was just two-third of senators at any particularly sitting.

But while Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, Femi Falana SAN, and former Benue Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice, Alex Adum, think otherwise, Emeka Ngige, SAN, believed that those canvassing the first position are correct.

According to Ozekhome, only 73 senators and not 24 can remove the senate president, saying that any attempt to remove Saraki with a mere 24 senators, instead of the constitutionally mandatory 73 members, would reduce the country and its people “to international odium, obloquy, ridicule and opprobrium (and) will show us more as a nation given to might rather than right, crass impunity, rule of the thumb, rather than rule of law and executive lawlessness.”

He further said that in the case of sitting, section 54(1) provides for “one-third of ALL the members of the legislative House concerned.” This quorum issue, he added, cannot therefore be imported into the clear and unambiguous provisions of section 50(2)(c), which specifically deals with the business of impeaching those officers of the two Houses.

He said section 50(2)(c) did not also talk of “members present and voting. It simply states that ‘not less than two-thirds majority of the members of that House. Two-thirds of the 109 members Senate is 73, while two-thirds of the 360 members House of Representatives is 240.”