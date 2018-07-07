I sang off-key at Police protest

Anyway, some of us are not happy. Why should Old Soja, my neighbour, enjoy and I don’t? Imagine! Sometimes, we go together to slap a few female buttocks at the “Mammy Market” and confront the terrorists. Yet, I suspect he gets more motivations. For instace, car loan. Which he quickly de- posits with Mama Risikat as advance payment for her “services”. He gets furniture allowance, even when he lives in a toilet. His rent is subsidized. He’s paid special duty allowance, for sleeping with the widow next door – the one whose husband died in Sudan. Me? I’m taking care of five widows, plus their noisy – disrespectful children – with my meagre take-home pay. Isn’t that enough for me to get job hazard allowance? I need an insurance! One day, those children might suffocate me in the dingy, tiny bed they share with their mums!

Look, even the nurses get paid for making and answering calls while the patients die in pain. It’s called “on-call allowance”. Some of them are actually always “on call” – with their boyfriends or the rich male patient in the private ward. If they venture to shift from the private ward to the abandoned poor, they get “shift allowance”. In fact, they even get allowance for administering fake drugs and hoarding good ones for their chemist stores. So, why should some of us not get compensation for sleeping in the cold and, well, sometimes hiring guns to robbers?