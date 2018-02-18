The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield
18th February 2018 - …Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final
18th February 2018 - Suarez, Alba strikes give Barca win
18th February 2018 - Emergency Rule in the works
18th February 2018 - TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
18th February 2018 - How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
18th February 2018 - Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo
18th February 2018 - Thriving in adversity: The Ekeh story
18th February 2018 - Unraveling execution trap as challenge to Nigeria’s economic recovery
18th February 2018 - Journalists and public office (2)
Home / Sports / Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield

Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield

— 18th February 2018

Alexis Sanchez brought a smile to one Manchester United fan’s day by picking him up and helping him off the pitch at Huddersfield Town.

January signing Alexis had supplied Romelu Lukaku with a killer pass for the Belgian to put United into a 2-0 lead in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As Lukaku wheeled off in celebration, followed by some of his team-mates, a handful of fans also came onto the pitch to join in with their heroes.

And, for one youngster, he turned around to see Alexis making his way over to the group before being lifted up by the Chile international.

The situation soon settled down as United got back down to business to see out the game and book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The celebrations after Lukaku’s second goal were a contrast to those that were cut short at the end of the first half when Juan Mata saw a goal ruled out for offside following the use of VAR.

Mata appeared to have doubled United’s lead after he took an Ashley Young pass, rounded goalkeeper Jonas Lossel and finished off the chance.

However, the celebrations proved premature as referee Kevin Friend consulted the VAR, who deemed Mata to be offside, ruling out the goal.

The decision looked to be an extremely close one, with Mata quite possibly just level with the defender.

Mata had already contributed to United’s advantage, delivering the assist for Romelu Lukaku’s third-minute opener.

Ultimately, that decision did not prove costly as Alexis, United and their fans were able to celebrate smooth passage into the last eight of the FA Cup.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emergency Rule in the works

— 18th February 2018

…Why proposal for declaration of state of emergency in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states won’t quell crisis ONYEDIKA AGBEDO The recent call by a Coalition of Northern Groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in states where the herdsmen menace has continued unabated despite the current efforts of the security agencies to…

  • TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE

    — 18th February 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen by some cynics as a risky political venture. However, in this interview, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the party, Henry Ajomale, commends the President for the initiative, insisting that…

  • How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE

    — 18th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Convener of the South East Elders Forum, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has analyzed the recent All Progressives Congress (APC)’s greenlight to yield to the yearnings of many Nigerians to restructure the country. He made some quality suggestions on the direction the restructuring should go with time frame attached to it, if Nigerians must…

  • Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo

    — 18th February 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) The blistering letter that former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him not seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, the aftermath of the recent killings in Benue State and the burning of the palm plantation of Chief Olu Falae, by alleged Fulani herdsmen as well as the…

  • Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress

    — 18th February 2018

    NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share