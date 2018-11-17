There’s claims Alexis Sanchez turned on his teammates after Manchester United’s defeat at Manchester City.

The Chilean was instead left on the bench alongside Romelu Lukaku and £50million summer signing Fred, before coming on twenty minutes before the end.

The Sun says after the match Sanchez returned to the changing room with the rest of his team and made his anger at not starting known.

The paper reports that the former Arsenal man ‘slammed his boots down in the changing room’ before criticising the team’s defending.

Sanchez previously clashed with Jose Mourinho back in September, which led to the Portuguese dropping the Chilean for Manchester United’s defeat by West Ham.

Reports in Chile claimed the forward, who has found the net just once this season, was given a dressing down in front of his team-mates on this occasion.