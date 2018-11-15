Bordeaux of France forward, Samuel Kalu has arrived the camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in readiness for Saturday AFCON 2019 Qualifiers game against South Africa.

Kalu’s arrival means he coach now has the full compliment of all invited players for the games against South Africa and Uganda in the month of November precisely 17th and 20th respectively.

Visa hitch delayed the arrival of the wing forward that has three caps for Nigeria and made his debut in the Super Eagles 2-0 AFCON 2019 Qualifiers ‎victory over Seychelles.

A wing forward in the mold of former Super Eagles fans favourite Victor Moses, his arrival has further increased competition for spots on the flanks of the team with Henry Onyekuru, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa and newly invited Samuel Chukwueze also in the mix.

The team presently having their final training session in Nigeria before departing for South Africa tomorrow for the game on Saturday, where a win will seal qualification for Nigeria to next year Africa Cup of Nations.