Home / National / Same-sex marriage a taboo in Nigeria, says CAN

— 22nd April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that same sex marriage is a taboo in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement issued in Jos on Sunday, condemned the called by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK), Theresa May, for members of Commonwealth of Nations to embrace same sex marriage in their respective countries.

He urged Nigerian Government not to dream in that direction as the action has spiritual and physical consequences that will compound the challenges of the country.

“We have local challenges that are facing the Nigerian Nation such as ethnic crisis, herdsmen/farmers crisis and insurgency among others which Nigerians are collaborating with government at all levels to find lasting solutions. The called by UK Prime Minister, Theresa May is a taboo in Nigeria and that would bring fresh security threats in the country.”

He said Nigeria is a cultured Nation with beliefs and traditions that are rooted in the words of God which is against such practices.

Rev Pam, who is also the Board Chairman of Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Plateau state, advised those who are hell bent on exporting foreign cultures in to Nigeria to desist in other not to attract the wrath of God against the country.

He said Christian community in Northern Nigeria will join their counterparts in the country to resist vehemently the infiltration of negative foreign cultures that will rob the country of its morality.

Rev. Pam warned that Nigerian Government should not accept any pledge or gift from Theresa May and her collaborators to import such a taboo and satanic practice into the country.

He said Christian community in the North will continue to fight any unholy practices that has the capacity to destroy Biblical teaching of Christ in the Nation.

Pam appealed to the government and people of Nigeria to use the Holy Books as their guide in all their daily activities and avoid anything that will contaminate their faith.

