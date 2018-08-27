– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Sambo and the 2019 presidential poll
27th August 2018 - What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians
27th August 2018 - Annual report: How inconsistent leadership forced SEC to breach own rules
27th August 2018 - Electricity: FG gets $10m pay from international consumers
27th August 2018 - 2019: Tambuwal, Saraki perfect strategy, set to declare for president
27th August 2018 - Money won’t determine PDP presidential candidate – Makarfi
27th August 2018 - Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday
27th August 2018 - National security can’t be sacrificed for rule of law – Buhari
27th August 2018 - PDP challenges Buhari, APC to debate on good governance
27th August 2018 - Obiano’ll join APC after tenure – Ngige
Home / Opinion / Sambo and the 2019 presidential poll
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sambo and the 2019 presidential poll

— 27th August 2018

We must bear in mind that the next presidential election is a delicate one: our fault lines have become gullies of sorts big enough to sink the marriage

Ariyo-Dare Atoye

Again, there appears to be a deliberate ploy to make the coming general elections in Nigeria less about issues and developments. There are distractions in the polity as pedestrian politics takes the centre stage ahead of 2019. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s elections have developed a notorious reputation for shying away from constructive interrogation of problems besetting the country, including seeking probable solutions to them. In addition to this troubling and re-emerging sign, the quality and antecedents of presidential aspirants on parade, so far, are still less than satisfactory – and this could, partly, be responsible for the unimpressive quality of engagement with the people.

But we must bear in mind that the next presidential election is a delicate one: our fault lines have become gullies of sorts big enough to sink the marriage while mutual suspicions have risen to an unprecedented level. Nigeria is more than, ever before, badly divided and there is a growing consensus within and in the silent opinion of the international community that another term of office handed to the current blundering administration may set the marriage on the path to Rwanda or Somalia. However, the presence of statesmen in the country like, Namadi Sambo, who could step up to the plate, gives the hope we may never have to go that perilous path.

READ ALSO: Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election

Amid growing disillusionment, worsening security challenges, a clear lack of focus and direction, there is no longer a hiding place for a man like the former Vice President who has got the proven attributes and requisite experience to steer the troubled ship of the nation away from the approaching cyclone. This introspective piece should qualify as my third appeal to the former VP – who I am yet to meet in person – to join the race and offer a profound architectural perspective that could fecundate our politics ahead of 2019. I am also aware that prominent groups and individuals have been reaching out to him to add substance to the process. He is better-placed to lead.

Leadership that works is very key to unlocking Nigeria’s potentialities. Sambo has had a well-defined path on how best to address Nigeria’s numerous challenges. Indeed, he has outstanding records to show on how insecurity and our energy problems could be addressed. As the Chairman of the National Economic Council, Sambo led the Jonathan administration to build several power plants and transmission lines based on his vast experience as a consultant on power and energy who had trained many Nigerians in the past. He had also worked security magic with operation Yaki in Kaduna State as a governor between 2007 and 2010 before he was picked as Vice President. His time witnessed unprecedented peace and stability in Kaduna state.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari administration seems trapped in the unfading shadow and glory of the Goodluck Jonathan/Namadi Sambo administration, and has equally shown it has little or nothing to offer the nation, the clarion call on Sambo to venture into the race is therefore in apple-pie order. If we do not know where we are headed with a government that is bereft of ideas, at least we should know where we are coming from. Interestingly, it is either the Buhari government is commissioning projects executed by the previous administration or it is criticising it to cover up glaring failures. Prevailing situations dictate it is palpable and politically unhealthy to think another four years with the current administration.

READ ALSO: President Buhari receives Namadi Sambo in Abuja

An ordinary Nigerian cannot readily recall any signature project so far initiated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government, if any. The newly commissioned metro rail, some completed new airport buildings at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and not forgetting the Abuja-Kaduna standard rail, are all signature projects of the last administration.

Although several attempts have been made to twist facts about these projects in a desperate face-saving bid, but truths have remained constants. All this however makes for a compel- ling reason Arc. Sambo should have a rethink, set the record straight, initiate dialogue with stakeholders and launch out.

No doubt, the burden of 2019 is huge, especially when you are dealing with a less-than- civil administration in conducts and actions. Increasingly, the government of the day is ready to bare its fangs and go all out to do almost the unthinkable to keep power. They have got several undemocratic forces and political hirelings aligning with them to force themselves on the nation despite their growing unpopularity. The recent siege on the National Assembly, the threats against its leaderships and the latest political heist in Rivers State, in connivance with the Police, are all obvious reasons why anyone should be worried about the nation and 2019.

But all these growing threats are not just enough to deter or stop a profound commitment to salvage a nation in the doldrums. And if I may ask, what else can they do to a man, who had been repeatedly subjected to untold harassment and intimidation, but has never been found wanting? He was repeatedly vilified by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) notwithstanding his status as a former number two man. Many were unaware of his ordeals and what he passed through then because of his silent and constructive disposition to public issues. He had maintained a decent posture in the face of persecution and intrusive desperation of the anti-graft agency, yet without any obstruction.

READ ALSO: EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption

Aside his strong nationalistic broadmindedness, Sambo defies ethnic, tribal, religious, political and even class barriers in every sense of it. There is hardly any aspirant on parade today who can boast of his liberal tendencies with a profound detribalised background, exceptional qualifications and vast public cum private experiences. And when it comes to the raging issue of the moment on restructuring, he has a well established path with how the nation should be restructured in line with the outcomes of the 2014 National Conference. He is a courageous Nigerian of northern extraction who is in sync with every part of the country on how to unite the country and move the nation forward.

Sambo has demonstrated the openness of mind for a nation that works, and he is one leader that Nigerians can trust to do justice to everyone and every part of the country. As opposition parties and eminent Nigerians intensify consultations towards picking a consensus candidate who could replace Buhari and repair a seriously battered country, the new thinking must transcend “Anything-But-Buhari.” We must never make the mistake of “Anything-But-Jonathan,” which led us into the present cul-de-sac. But I must say of a fact that in making this wise decision, that it will be a disservice to common sense to overlook Namadi Sambo. Eminently qualified, and he is a leader that we need.

When nations fall into problem, the wise in the land always seek out a man or a group of men who can lead them out of the logjams. Nigeria can never be led by anyhow leader at this critical juncture. It is just too delicate to gamble with 2019 or allow the current process to sail unchanged. The search must be deliberate and painstaking. We have entered the critical weeks to make that wise choice, and we must certainly make it. I urge the former VP to avail himself of this patriotic option of being selected and voted for, irrespective of the seeming burdens attached. I dare say that the burdens are far inconsequential to the gains of salvaging a nation. VP Sambo has a job to do.

___________________

Atoye writes from Abuja via [email protected]
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SEC

Annual report: How inconsistent leadership forced SEC to breach own rules

— 27th August 2018

When news filtered in that the SEC had not audited its financial statement in nearly five years, many wondered what could have prompted such oversight. Chinwendu Obienyi The Nigerian Capital Market is again in the news for the wrong reason. This time round, the bad news is not coming from the side of operators, but…

  • ELECTRICITY - INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS

    Electricity: FG gets $10m pay from international consumers

    — 27th August 2018

    In June, data from the market operator showed that electricity delivered to international customers and Ajaokuta Steel was 229,487.29mw/h Isaac Anumihe, Abuja Following recent threats by Nigeria to disconnect international customers should they fail to redeem over $10.1 million service debt, Benin Republic and Niger Republic have now redeemed their outstanding indebtedness. While Republic of…

  • PLANNING TO DECLARE FOR PRESIDENT

    2019: Tambuwal, Saraki perfect strategy, set to declare for president

    — 27th August 2018

    Saraki has met with former military president, Ibrahim Babangida; former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; governors and other PDP stakeholders. Ismail Omipidan With the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) already scheduled its presidential primary election for early October, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, are perfecting plan to formally declare their intentions to…

  • MONEY

    Money won’t determine PDP presidential candidate – Makarfi

    — 27th August 2018

    “If they give you (delegates) money, take it but you must vote for somebody with integrity and capacity that the masses can accept.” Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said integrity and capacity, not money would determine who emerges presidential candidate of the…

  • KWANKWASO

    Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday

    — 27th August 2018

    Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives Moshood Adebayo Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share