The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo –Ajimobi
14th February 2018 - Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 
14th February 2018 - 2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi
14th February 2018 - Niger Assembly seeks dissolution of LGs
14th February 2018 - Day robbers raided Abuja community
14th February 2018 - Cancer poster boy, Sadiq Daba, preaches healthy lifestyles
14th February 2018 - How fire razed shops, flats in Jikwoyi
14th February 2018 - Echoes of culture at IBB Golf Club
14th February 2018 - Anambra, Enugu boundary tussle: Obiano, Ugwuanyi insist on peace
14th February 2018 - Hunger: Biafran war veteran cries out
Home / Cover / National / Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG

Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram –FG

— 14th February 2018

•Shekau on the run, disguises as woman to evade arrest –Army

Molly Kilete, Abuja; Chinelo Obogo

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Sambisa has become too hot for Boko Haram to operate freely, as they are now escaping to neighbouring communities.

The minister also boasted that Boko Haram can no longer carry out organised attacks as they used to and that they no longer have a grip on any Nigerian territory.

He said that their flag, which they flew in Bama and other territories they used to occupy, has become a shroud.

Alhaji Mohammed made this known at the public presentation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for preventing and countering violent extremism, organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser, in Abuja, yesterday.

He disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has secured the release of 30,000 abductees, in less than three years of his assumption of office and that over 100 school girls abducted by the terrorists have since regained their freedom, through government’s intervention and that government is still working hard to ensure the release of the remaining girls.

He said the challenge left for government at the moment is to develop strategies to counter the dangerous ideologies and messages being peddled by the extremists and added that the “federal government is not unmindful of structural conditions that make an environment conducive to the growth of violent extremism, such as unemployment, poverty, lack of education, corruption, and other social-economic factors.

“Through various policies and programmes of this administration, these structural conditions are being addressed on a daily basis.

“The Anchors Borrowers Programme has created over 6.3 million jobs for farmers, through rice farming.”

Elsewhere, the Nigerian Army has said it has credible information that factional Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman, to escape from the ‘Theatre of Operation.’

Army Spokesman, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed  this in a statement, yesterday, and added that, “Shekau can no longer bear the heat and has abandoned his followers.

“He is running for dear life.

“He is desperately trying to escape while disguised as a woman dressed in a Hijab.

“We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured Hijabs. He was last seen in a black Hijab”

Shekau recently released a 10-minute video where he said he was tired of the calamity befalling his group.

In the video which was delivered in the Hausa, he expressed frustration on the continued hostility and loss of his supporters to the government troops.

Reacting on his Twitter handle to the video, Ahmad Salkida, an expert, who reported  Boko Haram activities for many years, said even though the Army has made significant progress in the fight against Boko Haram, activities of the terror group has moved beyond Nigeria.

Last week, Boko Haram released some “police women” and University of Maiduguri lecturers abducted last year, while on an oil exploration trip in the North East.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 6:28 am
    Reply

    There is nothing call Boko Haram in this territory of the natives. The war is about Kanuris etc. who are natives of this territory of the natives on their God given native land fighting war of the same purpose natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North East, North Central, are fighting against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists are the ones this territory of the natives has become too hot for and must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 6:35 am
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LG poll: I’ll not impose candidates in Oyo –Ajimobi

— 14th February 2018

Oluseye Ojo; Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Ahead of the local government election slated for May 12, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will not impose candidates on them. He spoke against the backdrop of a protest staged on Monday at the state secretariat of the party,…

  • Guber poll: Okorocha’s endorsement of son-in-law raises dust in APC 

    — 14th February 2018

    eorge Onyejiuwa; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The endorsement of Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government House ahead of 2019  governorship election in the state by Governor Rochas Okorocha, on Monday, has raised dust in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as various youth groups have distanced themselves from the purported endorsement. Some of…

  • 2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi

    — 14th February 2018

    Loius Amoke, Enugu Thousands of Enugu farmers, under the auspices of Amalgamated Enugu State Farmers Association, yesterday converged on the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, with a declaration to vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 general elections. The enthusiastic farmers said they were at the Okpara Square to celebrate as producers of food…

  • Niger Assembly seeks dissolution of LGs

    — 14th February 2018

    • APC crisis: NASS members boycott unity rally  John Adams, Minna Niger State House of Assembly has directed the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to immediately dissolve the 25 local government councils in the state. The house said its action followed the failure of the chairmen to discharge their duties and function under the Niger…

  • Niger APC, its unending crisis 

    — 14th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna As the build up to 2019 general elections gather momentum, with various political parties strategising and putting their house in order, all appears not to be well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State. The recent developments within the party point to the fact that it is heading for…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share