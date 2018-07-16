Deputy National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress R-APC (South), Chief Sam Nkire, has criticised politicians and political parties that fail to keep their promises to their members as well as their countrymen and women, once they get into office.

Chief Nkire made the remark in Abuja, at the weekend, while reviewing a book, “Twisted path to a destination” authored by Chief Aloysius Ude and published posthumously after 20 years of his demise.

According to the book reviewer, the author, Chief Aloysius Ude, of blessed memory, 20 years ago, also took a swipe on people in government, for not being alive to their constitutional responsibilities.

Nkire told the audience that unkept promises was part of the reasons why the All Progressives Congress (APC) was factionalised and engulfed in multiple crises in many states in the country, today.

The book launch, which held in conjunction with the birthday of Dr Fidelia Ugwu (nee Ude), who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s best anaesthetists, had many female doctors in audience. Also in attendance was Engineer Buba Galadima, National Chairman of the R-APC, among many other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Nkire has congratulated the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the R-APC, for its support to the national leadership of the party, led by Engineer Buba Galadima.

He called on all the other state chapters, including the Federal Capital, Abuja, to emulate the Akwa Ibom State chapter in showing maximum solidarity to the leadership of the R-APC.

He enjoined all the chapters to remain loyal and adopt the doctrine of “politics without bitterness” as they continue with the process of mobilisation and enlightenment throughout the country.