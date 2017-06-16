Sam Loco resurrects in The Diary of Mimicko

To mark the beginning of a working relationship between Glitz Entertainment and Promotions and fast rising comedian, Anton Mitchual aka Mimicko, the first edition of ‘The Diary of Mimicko’, a bi-annual comedy show, will hold in August.

According to Mimicko, the show, which is dedicated to the memory of the late veteran comedian, Sam Loco-Efe, was borne out of the need to celebrate icons in the entertainment industry. “For a start, Sam-Loco was a great actor and mentor to many in Nollywood,” he said.

During the show, several hilarious Sam Loco-Efe’s characters in different movies will be shown on the big screen and then acted live on stage. There will also be exciting performances from other music and comedy veterans.

Glitz Entertainment and Promotions on Thursday June 8, 2017 signed a management agreement with Mimicko at Glitz Events Center, Lekki, Lagos. It was witnessed by representatives of both parties.

Commenting, Adetola Juyitan, CEO, Glitz Entertainment, said; “Mimicko is a young talented act and we are happy to be part of building and nurturing his brand and strategically maximizing his potential in the industry.”

On his part, Mimicko said: “I feel honoured to be the first artist on the stable of Glitz. I feel privileged and excited with the Mimicko-Glitz partnership especially as it allows me to expand frontiers. I can now focus more on the creativity and innovation aspect while Glitz takes care of the entire business side.”

Going by the details of the agreement, Glitz will manage the artiste grooming, product/content development, marketing/sponsorship and management among others.