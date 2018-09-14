Remi Adefulu Immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, Moshood Salvador has called on his supporters to register with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said it is necessary for them to register so they would be fully integrated into the party and be stakeholders with full rights and privileges.

Salvador recently dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences with Chief Bode George and an alleged plot to link him with the killing of the PDP chairman in Apapa Local Government Area as reasons for his defection.

He said he is delighted to join the APC at a time the party was registering new members, which he said gives him and his supporters seamless entry into the party.

The former PDP chairman would be formally received alongside his supporters on Saturday at Agege stadium.

“We are experienced politicians and the need to be fully integrated into the APC cannot be overemphasized.

“This is expedient as the party primaries is around the corner. This means that we came into the party at a very critical period, which offers us a very rare privilege of being card-carrying members of the APC.

The APC, from what we have seen, is a very focused party, which means well for the generality of the people, despite their challenges.