Sallah: Police throw more personnel to praying grounds, other areas

From Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an all round police protection on all places of worship and recreations as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Kabir today.

The IGP, who gave the order in Abuja, said the deployment is to ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of liives and property during the celebration and throughout the public holidays.

The IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIGs), in charge of zonal commands and all state Commissioners of Police to deploy adequate personnel to cover all the praying grounds, recreation centres, public places, public infrastructures and utilities, and other points and venues where celebration will take place.

He has also directed police commanders across the country to collaborate with sister agencies, cultivate intelligence, interface with community leaders to monitor the activities of undesirable elements in the society who may take undue advantage of the celebrations to cause mischief and disturb public peace.

Idris, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, said to ensure hitch-free celebrations, the Force Headquarters has further deployed its men from the Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Units, Explosive Ordinance Department and personnel of criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, to all vulnerable areas/ flash points and other identifiable hot spots to maintain surveillance prevent criminalities from perpetrating their attacks.

The statement said “The Nigeria Police Force is confident that with the operational strategies being executed for the Sallah festivities will guarantee a peaceful and hitch free Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The IGP therefore wishes the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians a happy celebration. He however implores them to be vigilant and continue to support the Police to prevent crimes in their localities.

“The Inspector-General of Police commends the dedication and commitment of officers in ensuring that security and peace prevail throughout the country despite the enormous challenges.