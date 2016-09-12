The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
12th September 2016 - NEWS: CBN to extend BVN registration to MfBs, PMIs customers
12th September 2016 - The disastrous outing at Rio
12th September 2016 - T. A. Orji’s hacks (1): Don Ubani (2)
12th September 2016 - Hope rising from G20 Summit in China
12th September 2016 - As education for change begins
12th September 2016 - Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration
12th September 2016 - Benue seals $1bn deal with US firm
12th September 2016 - Troops clear two kidnappers’ camps in Imo
12th September 2016 - Abia guber: Ikpeazu files another appeal in Owerri  
12th September 2016 - Sallah: Police throw more personnel to praying grounds, other areas
Home / Cover / National / Sallah: Police throw more personnel to praying grounds, other areas
Police-IGP-1

Sallah: Police throw more personnel to praying grounds, other areas

— 12th September 2016

From Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an all round police protection on all places of worship and recreations as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Kabir today.
The IGP, who gave the order in Abuja, said the deployment is to ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of liives and property during the celebration and throughout the public holidays.
The IGP has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIGs), in charge of zonal commands and all state Commissioners of Police to deploy adequate personnel to cover all the praying grounds, recreation centres, public places, public infrastructures and utilities, and other points and venues where celebration will take place.
He has also directed police commanders across the country to collaborate with sister agencies, cultivate intelligence, interface with community leaders to monitor the activities of undesirable elements in the society who may take undue advantage of the celebrations to cause mischief and disturb public peace.
Idris, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah, said to ensure hitch-free celebrations, the Force Headquarters has further deployed its men from the Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Units, Explosive Ordinance Department and personnel of criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, to all vulnerable areas/ flash points and other identifiable hot spots to maintain surveillance prevent criminalities from perpetrating their attacks.
The statement said  “The Nigeria Police Force is confident that with the operational strategies being executed for the Sallah festivities will guarantee a peaceful and hitch free Eid-El-Kabir celebration.
The IGP therefore wishes the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians a happy celebration. He however implores them to be vigilant and continue to support the Police to prevent crimes in their localities.
“The Inspector-General of Police commends the dedication and commitment of officers in ensuring that security and peace prevail throughout the country despite the enormous challenges.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ortom talks

Benue seals $1bn deal with US firm

— 12th September 2016

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The Benue State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an America-based company, Juma International. Governor Samuel Ortom said during the signing of  the $1 billion agro-allied contract in Makurdi, that the move was geared towards achieving his administration’s objective of wealth creation for the Benue people. The governor,…

  • Major-General-Tukur-Buratai

    Troops clear two kidnappers’ camps in Imo

    — 12th September 2016

    •2 suspects killed Troops of 34 Field Artillery Brigade involved in field training exercise of Operation CROCODILE SMILE raided two major kidnappers’  camps belonging to “De-Well” and “De-Gbam” cultists groups  in Umoubi and Umudike forests, both in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State recently. A statement issued by the Acting Director of Army…

  • Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu

    Abia guber: Ikpeazu files another appeal in Owerri  

    — 12th September 2016

    By Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has approached the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri to dismiss the originating summons earlier filed by Sir Friday Nwosu for incompetence which also ousted the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the action. Nwosu, who contested the December 8, 2014 PDP primary, had filed a suit…

  • Police-IGP-1

    Sallah: Police throw more personnel to praying grounds, other areas

    — 12th September 2016

    From Molly Kilete. Abuja The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an all round police protection on all places of worship and recreations as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Kabir today. The IGP, who gave the order in Abuja, said the deployment is to ensure adequate security and guarantee utmost protection of liives and property during…

  • jtf1

    Boko Haram: 2 soldiers, 11 insurgents killed in multiple battles

    — 12th September 2016

    Two soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), were, last Thursday killed in an explosion while fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of Borno State near the Cameroon border, an official said yesterday. The soldiers, according to Muhammed Dole,  spokesperson of the MNJTF, were returning to their base at the end of the day’s…

  • Mbang

    Force can’t solve Niger Delta crisis –Mbang

    — 12th September 2016

    •Ex-Methodist Prelate says Nigeria should learn from US, as Operation Crocodile Smile moves to Bayelsa From Joe Effiong, Uyo and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former Pelate, Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, yesterday warned the Federal Government that force will not resolve Niger Delta crisis. He said the only option is dialogue, citing the United States…

  • President-Buhari

    Recession: Again, Buhari blames past govts

    — 12th September 2016

    Ekweremadu to President: Raise new economic team now From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua, Abuja Again, the President has blamed the economic recession on the global meltdown and the failure of past administrations to plan for the rainy day. He said: “The present recession is as a result of cumulative effects of worldwide economic downturn…

  • patience-jonathan

    Patience Jonathan’s billions split Nigerians

    — 12th September 2016

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Willy Eya and Taiwo Amodu Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba believes the anti-graft war can be better prosecuted. “I do not want to comment on that but the anti-corruption war can be better…” said Agbakoba. To rights activist, Yinka Odumakin, it…

  • Abuja national stadium

    Football shame

    — 12th September 2016

    • With no good pitch to play home matches, Super Eagles begin race for World Cup ticket next month By George Aluo In football, virtually every country or club has a venue they call their home or, as they say in the round leather game, their “slaughter ground,” where opponents hardly leave unscathed. The England…

  • Nnamdi-Kanu

    Nnamdi Kanu critically ill, IPOB alleges

    — 12th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and Geofrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm that its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was critically ill. “We have warned before and will continue to warn that the world should pray nothing happens to our leader, because if his present illness gets worse, IPOB worldwide…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351