FAYOSE

Sallah: Our sacrifices won’t be in vain, Fayose tells Nigerians

— 21st August 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has felicitated with Muslims and Nigerians generally on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, saying their sacrifices for divine support and intervention in their personal lives and national issues will not be on vain.

He stated this on Monday in a Sallah statement he sent through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the governor, “it is obvious that the people have made and are making great sacrifices to go through daunting economic, political and social challenges in the country and during the celebration of this Eid-el-Kabir, are also making spiritual sacrifices to Allah. I pray the sacrifices won’t be in vain.”

Fayose said divine intervention in the national affairs was compulsory given the fact that many gains recorded in the past were being eroded speedily.

He appreciated the Muslim community and others in Ekiti State for their support over the years, saying he felt honoured being elected twice by them to lead the state.

“Though this is my last Sallah message as a sitting governor, but I am sure that our association has just begun, as I am more than willing to serve you in whatever capacity you deem fit in the future and I am hopeful that your will, expressed through the ballot or other means would always prevail,” he added.

