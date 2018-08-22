– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty
22nd August 2018 - EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption
22nd August 2018 - OAU suspends 6 students over cultism
22nd August 2018 - Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight
22nd August 2018 - No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister
22nd August 2018 - We were marooned in desert –Libyan returnee
22nd August 2018 - Enenche advises Nigerians on dangers of idleness
22nd August 2018 - Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services
22nd August 2018 - Man arrested for stabbing two younger brothers to death
22nd August 2018 - Iwuanyanwu’s terminal illness: It’s painful knowing my husband won’t survive — Widow
Home / National / Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty
YEMI

Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty

— 22nd August 2018

NAN

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to focus on the common man and taking Nigerians out of poverty through social investment programmes.

Osinbajo gave the assurance during a townhall meeting on Tuesday in Bariga/Somolu LCDA in Lagos State to felicitate with Lagosians on the Sallah celebrations.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, said Osinbajo emphasised on unity among all Nigerians.

Osinbajo addressed a gathering comprising All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftains in the state, youth groups, state government officials and the LCDA Chairmen of Somolu and Bariga.

The vice president said that the Federal Government’s  National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) was geared towards improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“The President’s focus has always been on the common man.

“So, when we came, we decided on a few things to tackle youth unemployment; first, the N-Power programme to engage as many young people who are graduates as possible.

“We started with 200,000, and just this month, we have employed another 300,000.

“So, in our N-Power programme, we have 500,000 young graduates who are employed in the programme. Now every local government in Nigeria has N-Power graduate.”

Yemi Osinbajo said that the Buhari administration had been able to embark on the completion of more infrastructure projects and achieve more with less funds because of  honesty and the seriousness of the administration to improve the country’s fortunes.

READ ALSO EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption

“In the past four years of the previous administration, over 393 billion dollars was earned in oil proceeds alone. In the past three years, we have earned 94 billion dollars, look at the difference.

“The reasons are very straightforward. The price of oil was about half of what it used to be, but with the same 94 billion dollars, we have been able to do far more.

“When we got into office, 24 states had not paid salaries for over six months and we ensured that these salaries were paid.

“President Buhari said then, `Look, I have been a salary earner all my life, I have never done any business; the only thing I ever done is government work, either as a soldier or in government.

“I cannot imagine how anybody can go to sleep as a governor without paying the salaries of his workers, so, we made sure that we paid salaries and we have done so many other things.

“In investments, look at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, for almost 12 years with all that money, it was never done. Now we have set about and we are doing it, we will complete it,” Osinbajo said.

He also cited the Lagos-Kano railway project which he said would be completed.

The vice president said the Buhari administration would continue to support petty traders and small businesses to ensure that more Nigerians were taken out of poverty.

He listed other interventions as Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme(GEEP), a micro-credit scheme for market women and TraderMoni for petty traders, of which at least 100,000 would benefit in Lagos and two million across the country.

Yemi Osinbajo said that the focus of the Buhari administration was, first of all, to ensure that people were taken out of poverty and provide support to anybody who was doing anything ranging from traders to artisans and mechanics.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YEMI

Sallah: Osinbajo says FG is focused on eradicating poverty

— 22nd August 2018

NAN The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to focus on the common man and taking Nigerians out of poverty through social investment programmes. Osinbajo gave the assurance during a townhall meeting on Tuesday in Bariga/Somolu LCDA in Lagos State to felicitate with Lagosians on the Sallah celebrations….

  • FIGHT

    EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption

    — 22nd August 2018

    NAN The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has urged Nigerians across the globe to continue supporting the EFCC to win the war against the “hydra-headed” monster called corruption. Mr Nkem Lafia, National Publicity Secretary, Change Agents for Positive Transformation (CAPT), a Non-Governmental organisation (NGO), made this known in a statement…

  • CULTISM

    OAU suspends 6 students over cultism

    — 22nd August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has suspended six students of the institution for being members of a secret cult. Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Biodun Olarewaju, who disclosed this said that the university authority got an intelligent information on July 2 that two students of…

  • AMOBI

    Isuikwuato/Umunneochi 2019: Amiable Amobi in the spotlight

    — 22nd August 2018

    “We forget that we get to actively choose who we let into our lives and that we have the power to kick people out just as we have the power to invite people” The news of the mission was received with 3Rs to achieve a 4th R. The 4Rs in this context means   that is…

  • MINISTER

    No increase in corps members’ allowance yet – Minister

    — 22nd August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Against the reports that the stipends of the members of the National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) has been increased to N49, 800, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) said it has not received any proposal for the said increment. Also the hope of Nigerian workers for a new minimum wage this year might…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share