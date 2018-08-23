At Sallah, knife sellers strike gold in Bauchi

“As I grew up, I fell in love with blacksmithing and I have been coming to Bauchi to spend the Eid el-Kabir selling knives,” he said.

“I started when I was three,” Yahaya noted, nodding his head repeatedly to assure you he wasn’t lying.

Mubarak Yahaya from Dass, which is about 40 kilometres from Bauchi, sat up on a bench, meticulously sharpening a knife. His father, Yahaya Adamu, sat on a sack on the floor of the pavement, awaiting customers.

“I love this business because it is putting food on the table,” Yusuf said. He disclosed that a knife costs between N500 and N600, while a cutlass goes for N1,200.

Ado’s son, Yusuf, who is in his 30s, informed the reporter that since he started accompanying his father to Bauchi, he has not missed the trip even once.

“There are different kinds of knives. We even have some that are used to crush stubborn bones. We also sell axes. While some knives are used to slaughter the animals, others are for removing animal skin. We produce all of them,” he stated.

“Accidents are part of the job,” he explained. He continued to sharpen a big cutlass, stopping intermittently to use a dirty rag to wipe off the blood. His clients waited patiently.

“I am here today with two of my children while the others are at home,” Ado explained, as he wiped some blood from a cut on his right thumb.

He usually sleeps at the Muda Lawal Market, Bauchi, whenever he comes for business.

“I have been doing this blacksmithing since I was 30,” he said. “Since I started coming to Bauchi to sell knives, I have not stopped. I make a lot of money that I use to take care of my family.”

Ado told Daily Sun that he had been in the knife business for 20 years.

He told the reporter that he was planning to obtain a National Certificate of Education (NCE) soon. But he asserted that after his education, he would continue in the family tradition.

“All my children, except the girls, have joined me in the business,” Adamu, Yahaya’s father said.

“A friend introduced me into the business and since then I have been coming to Bauchi to make money. I make between N10,000 and 15,000 daily, which I don’t make in Dass. You know Dass is a small town, so we come to Bauchi during the Sallah to make more money.”

Usb’au Aliyu, a father of two, who has been coming to Bauchi since 2008, said he had a way of compensating his family at the end of the Sallah for the four or five days he would spend away from them.

“After the Eid el-Kabir business, I usually slaughter a ram for my family. Before coming to Bauchi, I would have made provisions for them,” he said, as he sharpened a knife for a customer.

The customer, a teenager called Ahmed Abubakar, a resident of GRA, Bauchi, said he was sent by his father.

“We want to slaughter a ram with it, and I was sent to sharpen the knife,” Ahmed, who handed a N500 note to Aliyu after the service, said.

For the knives sellers, it was a good time to do business. In Bauchi, Governor Mohammed Abubakar approved the payment of August salary ahead of the Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The governor said he hoped the gesture would make civil servants and their dependents to celebrate the important occasion in comfort.

“I feel happy receiving my salary because I am going to celebrate in comfort,” Inusa Mariga, a civil servant from the Ministry of Rural Development, said. ““I plan to buy a ram for my family.”

Musa Abubakar, from the Ministry of Education, said he didn’t waste time withdrawing money.

“The occasion needs one to slaughter a ram in order to celebrate with the family and well-wishers. I am planning to go to the market to buy a ram,” he told the reporter.

Mohammed Mahmud, from Local Government Education Authority, told the reporter shortly after the payment was made that he was planning to buy a ram. Shamsudeen Yusuf, of the Office of the Head of Service, said he was already in a joyous mood.

“I thank the government for making it easy for us. My plan is to buy a ram.”