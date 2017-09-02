Sallah: Katsina donates N147.9m to pilgrims

The Katsina State Government has announced donation of N147.9 million equivalent to SRA1.5 million (Saudi Riyals) to its 4,930 pilgrims as ‘Sallah gift’ during the 2017 hajj.

Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, the Amirul-Hajj and leader of the state government delegation to Saudi Arabia for hajj, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing the pilgrims.

He said that each pilgrim would be given SRA 300.

Mannir, who is also the state Deputy Governor, said that the gesture was in recognition of the pilgrims’ good behavior in the Holy land.

He further urged the pilgrims to keep up the good efforts of positively portraying the image of the state and the country in the Holy land.

‘’We appreciate the good behavior exhibited by our pilgrims in the Holy land, in fact, the Saudi Arabia authority has named Nigerians as the most law abiding pilgrims during this year’s hajj, which is a welcome development,’’ he said.

He also urged the pilgrims to continue to pray to Allah to grant Nigeria peace, unity and development.

Mannir also prayed to Allah to accept their hajj and return them home safely. (NAN)