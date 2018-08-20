– The Sun News
SALLAH

Sallah: Gombe police tasks residents on security

— 20th August 2018

Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State police commissioner, Mr. Shina Tairu Olukolu, wants residents of the state to be at alert and report all suspicious persons, movements and packages to security agents.

The police boss  demanded this while briefing newsmen, on Saturday, in Gombe, when he said the people should be relentless in ensuring continuous collaboration and partnership as well as support the Police with useful and genuine information that will led the Police in serving the society better.

“I urged the people to be at alert and report all suspicious persons, movements and packages to security agents for prompt action.”

He, however, assured residents of the preparedness of the police to ensure adequate security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

“The Police had put in place adequate security measures to protect lives and property during the holiday period and beyond,” he said.

While congratulating the governor of the state, the Emir and other residents for their support to the command, the police boss also said that the Pplice would continue to be proactive to detect and prevent crimes and criminality in the state.

The police commissioner also paraded some suspects arrested in connection to a case of robbery and murder of one Abdulhamid Danladi 25, of Tulmi village in Gombe State.

READ ALSO: APC, PDP are same, ANN only viable option in 2019 – Olawepo-Hashim

Parading the suspects CP Olukolu said, “On 10th March 2018, at around 0600hrs along Pindiga-Tumu road, one Abdulhamid Danladi ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Tulmi village was murdered and his Volkswagen saloon car with Reg. no. BY 509 BWR, chassis no. 0218121, black in colour was taken away”.

He added that the intelligence obtained by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) and team of Pindiga division led to the arrest of one Solomon Bagudu 23 and Dauda Aliyu 30 which led to the recovery of the vehicle in Bauchi.

The duo was said to have given the identity of principal suspect as one Osisioma Daniel of Hardawa, Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, who was also trailed to his hideout in Tulmi village Pindiga, Akko council of Gombe State but managed to escape with head injury.

Meanwhile, the police boss said, one Army face cap, one Army camouflage knickers, one Tecno handset, property of the deceased victim were recovered from his premises and that search for the  fleeing injured hardened criminal is ongoing.

