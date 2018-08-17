Sallah: FRSC vows not to release impounded vehicles until after festival

NAN

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Friday warned motorists that vehicles impounded during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration would not be released until after the festival.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ota that the warning was necessary to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

The sector commander said that more than half of the crashes that claimed no fewer than 160 lives in the second quarter of the year happened at about 10 kilometres from construction sites.

He listed some of the construction sites that were prone to accidents to include Ogunmakin, Fidiwo and Mowe- Ibafo on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

“There is the need for motorists to be careful at most of the construction sites in order to prevent unnecessary crashes during the festive period,’’ he said.

According to him, some of the drivers do not adhere to simple traffic rules and regulations.

“ We, however, use this opportunity to sound a warning to all motorists that any vehicle impounded during this period would not be released until after the festival, ” he said

He also implored motorists to desist from driving against traffic as well as the use of cell phones while driving.

Oladele further said that no fewer than 1,000 personnel would be deployed across the state to ensure sanity on the roads.

NAN reports that the FRSC on Friday commenced a nine-day special patrol which would end on Aug.