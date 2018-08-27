– The Sun News
Sallah: FRSC arrests 118 traffic offenders in Kano – Sector Commander

27th August 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Command, said on Monday that it arrested 118 traffic offenders during the recently concluded Sallah celebrations in the state.

CC Ibrahim Abubakar, FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Abubakar said the mobile court session was held on Kano – Gwarzo Road as part of Special Sallah Patrol in the state.

He said out of the 118 offenders, 25 were arraigned before the Mobile Magistrates’ Court, in which 21 were convicted.

The sector commander said four were discharged and acquitted while the rest offenders are awaiting trial.

‘‘Most prevalent offences were overloading, operating without valid drivers licences and tyre safety violations,’’ he said.

He also disclosed that one fatal accident, which claimed lives, occurred along Wudil – Bauchi Road.

Abubakar advised motorists to be more careful while driving during festivities.

