Sallah: Foundation distributes over 60 cows to indigent Nigerians

Bianca Iboma

The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) Foundation, on Tuesday, slaughtered and distributed no fewer than 60 cows to indigent Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The meat distribution which is an annual event which took place at the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) campus in Opic area of Ogun state.

The Principal of the College, NTIC Ogun State campus, Yilmaz Ercan, while speaking with journalist said that the festive period offers the College and the NTIC Foundation another opportunity to touch the lives of many indigent families especially the less-privileged members of the communities irrespective of their religious leanings.

He said that the NTIC Ogun has the mandate that covers the distribution of the Sallah meat in South West region of the country as well as Kwara State, adding that other branches of the NTIC in other regions are also doing the same simultaneously.

“Our belief is that every establishment or corporate entity should endeavour to touch the lives of the people in their immediate community fist. This is why our branches in other part of the federation take care of the distribution in other states within their region.

READ ALSO: NESREA tasks producers on waste management

“This year, over 60 cows were slaughtered to provide for approximately about 2000 families. As it was done in previous years, this gesture is being replicated in other states of the federation by our sister branches, as similar programmes are also replicated during Christmas.

Yilmaz stated that the motivation for this is simply to ensure that every family, irrespective of colour, race or religion is made happy on the occasion of this Sallah.

“We believe everybody irrespective of colour or faith should feel the spirit of the celebration. So the indigent must be made happy on this occasion too. For we, Muslims, Sallah is compulsory but this initiative will bridge the gap between different categories of people such as rich and poor; the haves and haves-not.

“At occasions like this, all hands should be on deck to put smiles on the faces of every members of the society. This is why we encourage other well meaning individuals and organizations to participate in making lives easier for the less privileged,” he added.

Yilmaz Ecran, said despite the hardship and economic crunch they had to fulfil their promise of the annual meat distribution to the less privileged. “This is part of our social responsibilities. We have done this for more than 12 years, reaching out to 2,000 Nigerian families of all faiths on Sallah celebration like this.” He stated that the motivation was to show kindness and ensure that every family irrespective of colour, religion was made happy at the festive period.

READ ALSO: 3 burnt to death in Kogi accident

“He explained that Turkish businessmen gesture reduced to 5 per cent while 95 per cent of the donation usually comes from Nigeria due to the crisis experienced by Turkey as a nation.

“He said his people are frightened and can no longer make donations because any attempt would land them in jail.

“Although several world powers tried to wade into the Turkey situation but has not yielded any positive result just because they get involved with humanitarian service.

“Despite the Nigerian situation they were able to get donations locally, even if the number of cows has reduced from a 1000 to 100 in 2016 and now 50,2017 and over 60 2018 people should just look at the motive behind the giving,” Ecran stated.

The School Vice Principal and administrator, Mr. Olayinka Aderoju, said the gesture was to extend human kindness to the society.

“We are concerned about the less privileged in the society, that is why our initiatives are designed to have an impact in their daily lives.

“The foundation is also involved in providing meals to the needy during the holy month of Ramadan every year food is provided for those who are participating in the exercise.

“Under this programme needy people are feed on a daily basis throughout the Ramadan period. Every day we feed them to make them appreciate spiritual exercise.”

Aderoju stated that their ultimate goal is to raise or nurture a golden generation of Nigerians. Part of the idea behind establishing the Foundation is giving back to the society