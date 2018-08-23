– The Sun News
BOSS MUSTAPHA - SALLAH

Sallah: Don't overheat polity, SGF tells politicians

23rd August 2018



Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has urged politicians not to overheat the polity in the pursuit of their political ambition saying democracy by design has made room for a change of leadership after every four years and politicians can take the advantage of the window to make intelligent and responsible case for themselves without necessarily overheating the polity.

Mustapha made the remarks, yesterday, while on a Sallah courtesy visit to the Lamido of Adamawa, Aliyu Barkindo Mustafa, in his palace, in Yola. He said: “They don’t have to cause crisis and confusion because they want to run for office.

“The beauty of democracy is that elections are conducted every four years and you have the right to change who your leaders are without resorting to causing confusion and mayhem.”

He explained that the sallah celebration has been peaceful nationwide except for some pockets of incidences in Borno.

Speaking on sallah celebration in Adamawa, Mustapha said: “This is an auspicious occasion and it is important that I make time to visit our traditional rulers to discuss the state of the nation with them and appreciate the support we enjoy from the institution in order to keep peace in the nation.

“Because without peace we cannot make progress, the nation cannot develop, industries, cannot flourish and people in the country would not be able to enhance their enterprise.”

Mustapha called on the people of the state to cherish the season and to promote peace, brotherliness and harmony without the differences of religion or tribe.

He said: “We can harness the situation of our difference for good and propel our state to greatness.

“In the spirit of friendship, we should pursue peace, extend hands of fellowship to one another and give peace a chance.

“We must deal with the differences of religion and ethnicity amongst us, we have been living together as one family when all of a sudden there was an eruption of violence here and there, that has left us feeling bitter about each other.

“I believe that with the measures being put in place by the Federal Government, working with the state governments and traditional institutions, we will be able to put all these challenges behind us and our state will remain a peaceful and one of the most prosperous states in the country.”

