Sallah: Call IPOB, Biafra agitators to order, ACF tasks Igbo leaders, govs

— 30th August 2017

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Wednesday, urged Igbo leaders as well as South East Governors to prevail on their kinsmen agitating for Biafran Republic to refrain from it.

The ACF also urged all Nigerians to, in the spirit of Sallah celebration,  avoid hate speeches and acts that were capable of jeopardiding the peaceful co-existence of people of the country.

This was contained in a Sallah message issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

ACF said both Igbo leaders and south east governors should emulate their northern counterparts in ensuring that the call for separation of Nigeria by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was put a stop to.

The Forum noted that it was northern leaders that prevailed on Arewa youths to withdraw the quit notice earlier served Biafra agitators.

The message read: “In this regard, ACF particularly calls upon our respected Governors of the South Eastern States and Ndigbo leaders to emulate their Northern counterparts and prevail on the IPOB agitators to respect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We cannot allow our temporary challenges to redefine our collective destiny and set our agenda.

“We all have grievances, but they can best be addressed through dialogue and negotiation, not by violent agitations, threats and intimidation to lives and property.

“ACF also wish to appeal to our leaders at all levels of Government to be God’s fearing, just, sincere and responsible in discharging their duties, and also exhibit decorum and civility in words and deeds.

“We particularly appeal to our youths as leaders of tomorrow, to avail themselves to government empowerment facilities and engage in lawful productive ventures that will add value to themselves and the community, rather than be vanguard of destruction that comes with frustrations.

 “We should make the most of our God-given diversity by working hard to overcome our challenges.

“Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges, economic, security, corruption and unemployment among others, hence the need to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and avoid any act that will not be helpful.

“However, ACF have observed with concern the open disagreement among agencies of government over simple administrative issues that are capable of affecting unity of purpose with clear thought and morality. Nigeria cannot afford avoidable divided presidency, as it is not helpful to our democracy and development.

“ACF therefore appeals to the agencies concerned to guide against actions that can be sand bags on the path of efforts to deliver on the promise of democracy.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a Muslim festival that is celebrated annually in the month of Zul-Hajj all over the world by Muslim faithfuls, where rams are slaughtered in obedience to Allah’s command.

 “It is also a period of sacrifice and a reflection on the significance of the letter and the spirit of the festival.

“The Muslim Ummah are therefore enjoined to be steadfast in propagating what Islam stands for, among which are love, good neighborliness, accommodation, compassion, support for the needy and peaceful coexistence.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) hereby, wishes to extend its felicitations and good wishes to the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians on this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. May the lessons of the sacrifices translate into unity of purpose and love for Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians to be patient with one another, with government and continue to have hope as our current socioeconomic challenges are not beyond redemption, considering the Government’s systematic efforts in diversifying other sectors of the economy,” the message read.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th August 2017 at 3:13 pm
    Reply

    Majority Igbos of the five south east states have democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for Disintegration under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states and deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017- any who is against it, has to pick his or her gun and it will be decided in the battlefield. The battle has begun- it is the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God Has given Biafra victory. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword- Biafra strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks and thugs- there is no escape rout for the enemy, God has put the enemy in the hands of Biafra to crush. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is a legitimate instrument to defend democratic decision of majority. There is nothing call leaders in this, nothing call elders, nothing call stakeholders- we are all adults in this with sense of responsibilities and obligation, every native is a stakeholder, God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is a civilized and democratic society in which only majority decides and have democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

