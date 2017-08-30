Sallah: Call IPOB, Biafra agitators to order, ACF tasks Igbo leaders, govs

From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Wednesday, urged Igbo leaders as well as South East Governors to prevail on their kinsmen agitating for Biafran Republic to refrain from it.

The ACF also urged all Nigerians to, in the spirit of Sallah celebration, avoid hate speeches and acts that were capable of jeopardiding the peaceful co-existence of people of the country.

This was contained in a Sallah message issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

ACF said both Igbo leaders and south east governors should emulate their northern counterparts in ensuring that the call for separation of Nigeria by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was put a stop to.

The Forum noted that it was northern leaders that prevailed on Arewa youths to withdraw the quit notice earlier served Biafra agitators.

The message read: “In this regard, ACF particularly calls upon our respected Governors of the South Eastern States and Ndigbo leaders to emulate their Northern counterparts and prevail on the IPOB agitators to respect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“We cannot allow our temporary challenges to redefine our collective destiny and set our agenda.

“We all have grievances, but they can best be addressed through dialogue and negotiation, not by violent agitations, threats and intimidation to lives and property.

“ACF also wish to appeal to our leaders at all levels of Government to be God’s fearing, just, sincere and responsible in discharging their duties, and also exhibit decorum and civility in words and deeds.

“We particularly appeal to our youths as leaders of tomorrow, to avail themselves to government empowerment facilities and engage in lawful productive ventures that will add value to themselves and the community, rather than be vanguard of destruction that comes with frustrations.

“We should make the most of our God-given diversity by working hard to overcome our challenges.

“Nigeria is in a trying period with so many challenges, economic, security, corruption and unemployment among others, hence the need to fervently pray for peace, stability, prosperity and avoid any act that will not be helpful.

“However, ACF have observed with concern the open disagreement among agencies of government over simple administrative issues that are capable of affecting unity of purpose with clear thought and morality. Nigeria cannot afford avoidable divided presidency, as it is not helpful to our democracy and development.

“ACF therefore appeals to the agencies concerned to guide against actions that can be sand bags on the path of efforts to deliver on the promise of democracy.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a Muslim festival that is celebrated annually in the month of Zul-Hajj all over the world by Muslim faithfuls, where rams are slaughtered in obedience to Allah’s command.

“It is also a period of sacrifice and a reflection on the significance of the letter and the spirit of the festival.

“The Muslim Ummah are therefore enjoined to be steadfast in propagating what Islam stands for, among which are love, good neighborliness, accommodation, compassion, support for the needy and peaceful coexistence.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) hereby, wishes to extend its felicitations and good wishes to the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians on this special occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. May the lessons of the sacrifices translate into unity of purpose and love for Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians to be patient with one another, with government and continue to have hope as our current socioeconomic challenges are not beyond redemption, considering the Government’s systematic efforts in diversifying other sectors of the economy,” the message read.