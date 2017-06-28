Sallah: Asadu fetes Muslims, preach peaceful co-existence

The member Representing Nsukka/ Igboeze South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Asadu, has called peace co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

Asadu, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, made the call while playing host to Muslim faithful in his constituency during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration marking the end of the Ramadan.

The lawmaker, who used the occasion to celebrate the unity of Nigeria, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his abiding faith in the strength of the diversity of Nigeria as a united and indivisible entity.

According to him: “at this time of economic stress, apparent socio-polititical frustrations and rising separatist hate- mongering, we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters, the manifest long- standing peace, harmony and full integration amongst indigeneous and settler populations from different ethno- religious backgrounds in not only my constituency but Enugu state at large”.

Hon. Asadu who also used the occasion to commend the Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for sustaining peace and unity in the state noted that citizens of the state are ‘in one accord with the Governor in not only praying to the only one God in our different ways for the quick recovery and early return of our President to his duty post but also for the spread of the peace we enjoy here, to all of Nigeria and beyond.’

He enjoined Muslims, Christians and adherents of other religions in the country to continue to live in peace and harmony adding that when all religions are preached and practised well the country will be the better for it.

Muslim leaders who graced the occasion including the Chief Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, Alh. Yakub Abudullahi Omeh; Chief Imam of Ibagwa, Alh. Abudukarim Elemagu; Sarkin Hausawa Nsukka, Alh. Mohammed Azaga; Alh. Guye Abubakar; Sarkin Muslumi Ibagwa, Danjuma Amedu Ukwuaba; and the Chief Imam of University of Nigeria Nsukka Central Mosque and Deputy President General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs all praised Honourable Asadu for his commitment to the unity and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

Highpoint of the occasion was the special tribute to the oldest mosque in eastern Nigeria which is located in Ibagwa Aka town, Igboeze South local government area in Enugu state and founded over a hundred years ago.