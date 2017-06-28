The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Sallah: Asadu fetes Muslims, preach peaceful co-existence
28th June 2017 - Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep
28th June 2017 - Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump’s business partner
28th June 2017 - Nigeria, Italy collaborate on military, defence cooperation
28th June 2017 - Group warns FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse
28th June 2017 - Yemeni PM declares state of emergency over cholera outbreak
28th June 2017 - UAE envoy to Russia threatens ‘goodbye Qatar’ sanctions
28th June 2017 - Myanmar govt defends detention of journalists
28th June 2017 - Brazilian president denounces corruption charges
28th June 2017 - 470 APC, PDP, PPA, LP members defect t APGA in Atani
Home / National / Sallah: Asadu fetes Muslims, preach peaceful co-existence

Sallah: Asadu fetes Muslims, preach peaceful co-existence

— 28th June 2017

The member Representing Nsukka/ Igboeze South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Asadu, has called peace co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

Asadu, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, made the call while playing host to Muslim faithful in his constituency during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration marking the end of the Ramadan.

The lawmaker, who used the occasion to celebrate the unity of Nigeria, said the gesture was in fulfilment of his abiding faith in the strength of the diversity of Nigeria as a united and indivisible entity.

According to him: “at this time of  economic stress, apparent socio-polititical  frustrations and rising separatist hate- mongering, we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters,  the manifest long- standing  peace, harmony and full integration amongst indigeneous and settler populations from different ethno- religious backgrounds in not only  my constituency but Enugu  state at large”.

Hon. Asadu who also used the occasion to commend the Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for sustaining peace and unity in the state noted that citizens of the state are ‘in one accord with the Governor in not only praying to the only one  God in our different ways for the quick recovery  and early return of our President to his duty post but also  for the spread of the peace we enjoy here, to all of Nigeria and beyond.’

He enjoined Muslims,  Christians and adherents of other religions in the country to continue to live in peace and harmony adding that when all religions are preached and practised well the country will be the better for it.

Muslim leaders who graced the occasion including the Chief Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, Alh. Yakub Abudullahi Omeh;  Chief Imam of Ibagwa, Alh. Abudukarim Elemagu;  Sarkin Hausawa Nsukka, Alh. Mohammed Azaga; Alh. Guye Abubakar;  Sarkin Muslumi Ibagwa,  Danjuma Amedu  Ukwuaba; and the Chief Imam of University of Nigeria Nsukka Central Mosque and  Deputy President General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs all praised Honourable Asadu for his commitment to the unity and peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

Highpoint of the occasion was the special tribute to the oldest mosque in eastern Nigeria which is located in Ibagwa Aka town, Igboeze South local government area in Enugu state and founded over a hundred years ago.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sallah: Asadu fetes Muslims, preach peaceful co-existence

— 28th June 2017

The member Representing Nsukka/ Igboeze South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Asadu, has called peace co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious differences. Asadu, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, made the call while playing host to Muslim faithful in his constituency during…

Share

  • Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep

    — 28th June 2017

    Six suspected followers of the Islamic State terrorist group have been arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany in a joint operation, Spanish Police said on Wednesday. Four people were arrested in Palma de Mallorca, while one each was arrested in the central English City of Birmingham and the western German City of Dortmund. The man…

    Share

  • Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump’s business partner

    — 28th June 2017

    Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message. A spokesman at the immigration directorate said on Wednesday that Tanoesoedibjo has been given a 20-day overseas travel ban…

    Share

  • Nigeria, Italy collaborate on military, defence cooperation

    — 28th June 2017

    Nigeria and Italy will soon finalise a draft technical agreement on military and defence cooperation and operations, the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali has said. The minister said this when he met with that country’s Minister of Defence, Madam Roberta Pinnoti, in Rome, on Monday. A copy of the minister speech was made available, in Abuja,…

    Share

  • Group warns FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

    — 28th June 2017

    The President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Rights, Mr. Williams Osaze, on Monday, advised residents of FCT against indiscriminate dumping of refuse. Osaze gave the call in an interview, in Abuja. He said that the advice became necessary considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health as well as ensuring environmental cleanliness and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share