Sallah: Ajimobi, Chief Imam preach godliness, service to humanity

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakri, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, have called on the people to embrace the virtues  of godliness and service to humanity.

They made the call in Ibadan on Tuesday in  separate messages to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that the governor in  company  with some of  his aides and government officials  had observed the prayers  at the Agodi Eid praying ground in Ibadan.

Dignitaries at the praying ground included Alhaji Daud Akinola, Aare Musulumi of Yoruba land, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo, Seriki Musulumi of Yoruba land, former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin,  and the Chairman of  the Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni.

READ ALSO Refrain from violence during elections, Ooni advises politicians

Ajimobi told newsmen after the prayers  that his administration would continue to adhere strictly to the rule of law and exhibit the fear of God in all its activities.

The governor stated that good leaders should not only be able to envision, but have the courage to implement the vision

“What we are celebrating today is godliness and service to humanity. As the governor, I believe I have served humanity. Those who say we are wrong today will see it tomorrow.

“A good leader takes his people to where they want to go, but a great leader takes them to where they ought to be,’’ he said.

He stated that his government would do all that was right at all times, adding that  he would not allow the state to return  to its  dark old days.

“You will see that anytime a leader wants to make a change, some  unenlightened, ignorant and mischievous people play  politics with it.

“ But a good leader must have courage to go ahead.

“So, anytime we as leaders and head of government want  to make a change, people will play politics with it.

“ We will forge ahead and not allow the state to become a banana republic or animal farm,” he said.

The governor said that his administration had in the last seven years performed  well.

“We started over seven years ago and by whatever standard or yardstick used, our administration has surpassed any previous administration in all ramifications.

“God has been very kind to us to have achieved a lot in spite of the state’s record of brigandage, mischief, ignorance and other vices

“I believe we could not have achieved all these without the blessings of God.

“ Today, everybody can go through Iwo road, Beere and other notable hot spots in the state.

“ All these areas are now green areas. So, peace and security we have achieved.

READ ALSO Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board

“We have built infrastructure. We aren’t just constructing road network but embarking on urban renewal project. We are also modernising old roads.

“You can also see the commendation we are getting from education, health and the other sectors,’’ he said.

Earlier in his sermon, Abubakri  urged the people to move closer to God and remain steadfast in faith.

The Chief Imam said the celebration was about sacrifice and godliness, urging the people to imbibe the lessons of  the festival.

He also admonished the people to pray fervently for the nation, while imbibing  spiritual obedience.

