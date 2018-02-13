The Sun News
Home / Sports / Salisu Yusuf takes over Dream Team

Salisu Yusuf takes over Dream Team

— 13th February 2018

Monica Iheakam

Home Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf has been handed yet another portfolio as the head coach of the Dream Team by the Nigeria Football Federation.

According to a release on the new coaching appointments from the Glass House made avaliable to Daily Sunsports yesterday, Yusuf alongside his silver winning assistants Imama Amapakabo,  Alloy Agu, Kennedy Boboye and Fidelis Ilechukwu were named as the new technical crew of the Olympic team.

Other appointments made by the NFF Technical and Development Committee headed by Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh includes the national U-20 men’s team to be coached by Enyimba international FC of Aba gaffer Paul Aigbogun to be assisted by Abdullahi Maikaba; Abubakar Bala; Hassan Abdallah (Scouting); Suleiman Shuaibu (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

Manu Garba will take charge of the U-17 boys (Golden Eaglets) alongside Nduka Ugbade,  Jolomi Atune Ali; Bunmi Haruna (Scouting); Abideen Baruwa Olatunji (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

The U-15 boys team  (Future Eagles) has Alala Danladi Nasidi as Head coach to be assisted  by Haruna Usman ‘Ilerika’; Ahmed Lawal Dankoli; Patrick Bassey (Scouting) and  Ernest Salolome (Goalkeepers’ Trainer)

 For the U-13 boys team, Jolomi Atune Ali spearheads the coaching crew, to be assisted by Jude Agada; Abdullahi Umar Tyabo; Adewale Laloko (Scouting); Adeoye Onigbinde (Goalkeepers’ Trainer).

All appointments are with immediate effect, while the coaches will be unveiled at a later date.

“All the coaches will be unveiled at a later date, alongside the coaching crews of the U-20 and U-17 girls that were appointed earlier as a result of their World Cup qualifying campaigns,” Yusuf Fresh said.

