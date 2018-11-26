Clearly, as the 2019 general election draw nigh, there are many questions nudging for answers and many issues requiring urgent consideration.

Gozie Irogboli

Nigeria is in an electoral season and once again the atmosphere is fired up with uncertainties. In contrast with what is obtainable in advanced democracies, the usual things prevalent in Nigeria during this period are the senseless jostling to recruit thugs that will intimidate voters and snatch ballot boxes. Mudslinging, character assassination, rumor peddling, inane propaganda, political grandstanding, trite rhetoric, empty promises, and more recently vote-buying which have taken an egregious dimension are commonplace during our electoral period. Campaigns are scarcely based on issues as politicians play the ethnic and religious trump cards.

Recently, a serving minister in the present regime was quoted to have asked the people in his region to vote for the continuity of the present government so that by the year 2023 power will shift to their region. His appeal was not predicated on performance of the present regime, the party ideology or programmes but on primordial consideration. That is the nature of Nigeria politics—politics without principles.

Clearly, as the 2019 general election draw nigh, there are many questions nudging for answers and many issues requiring urgent consideration. The issues that should be on the front burner are voters’ apathy, the ailing Nigerian economy and how to revamp it, national security, fragile national unity, fight against corruption, survival of democracy, performance of the current regime, the capabilities of the candidates standing for elections, INEC neutrality and capacity to conduct free, fair and credible election among others.

Indeed, one glaring issue which should bother every genuine candidate but which has always been glossed over is that of voters’ apathy. This has been the case, more so, as the contestants are apparently more concerned with rigging than actual voting. Voters’ apathy can be reduced when thuggery and violence at the polling booths are reduced and voters feel that their votes can count. Again, it can be reduced when the electoral commission and the candidates standing for election engage the electorates closely and properly educate them on electioneering issues. But strangely, the Nigerian politicians seem to have accepted rigging as the norm as their main preoccupation during electioneering period is the strategy to outrig one another for rather than engage the electorates and sell their manifestoes, they prefer to hire thugs and arm them for violence and the electoral body is more interested in doing the biddings of the government rather playing the role of an unbiased umpire.