Sales rep faces N5.7m auto parts theft charge

A 43-year-old sales representative, Ikechukwu Osondu, who allegedly stole auto parts worth N5.7 million from his employer, was on Monday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Osondu, who resides at Itire area of Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, the accused committed the offence between May 18 and July 2018 at Ewesco Worldwide International, No.10 Buraimoh St., Itire, Lagos.

Osayande said the accused stole 397 fuel pumps, side mirrors, wheel covers, jack and N750, 000 cash, all valued at N5.7 million belonging
to his employer, Mr Christopher Awolo.

“The accused sold the auto parts and converted the proceeds to personal use instead of remitting the money into Awolo’s account.

“When the complainant decided to take stock of the goods in his shop, it was discovered that the accused could not account for the missing parts and N750,000 cash found in his possession.”

The offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes a seven-year jail term for offenders.

Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja, in her ruling, admitted the accused to a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned
the case until Sept. 3.

