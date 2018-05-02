NAN

The Police on Wednesday arraigned one Jessica Ifunanya at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja over alleged misappropriation.

The defendant, who resides at Kabusa Village in Abuja, is standing trial on one-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, told the court that one Sunday Ogbu of Area 10 in Garki in Abuja reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on April 24. Dalhatu said the complainant alleged that the defendant was employed as a clerk in a lotto company.

He said that the defendant sold N30, 000 worth of tickets ticket and converted the money to her personal use.

Dalhatu said the offence contravened Section 309 of the Penal Code. The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 23, for hearing.