Mohamed Salah has won Liverpool’s Goal of the Month award for August.

The 26-year-old’s stunning effort against Brighton and Hove Albion got most of the votes in the club’s online poll ahead of his strike against Napoli and Alberto Moreno’s in the friendly encounter.

Salah curled in the winner in the first half against Chris Hughton’s men at Anfield in their third Premier League game of the season.

The forward, who netted 44 goals in 52 appearances across competitions last campaign, has kicked off the new season on the right foot, scoring two goals in four outings so far.

And the 2017-18 EPL Player of the Year winner, now away on international duty with Egypt, will hope to continue his impressive run when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on September 15.