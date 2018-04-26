Salah gets land gift in Mecca

The Sun News
— 26th April 2018

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, will be rewarded with a piece of land in Mecca, Saudi Arabia as a reward for winning PFA Player of the Year Award.

Fahd Al-Rowky, the vice president of the local municipality in Mecca, Saudi Arabia hinted that he planned to give the land to the Egyptian star as a congratulatory gesture for winning the English football’s top individual prize.

“There are several choices regarding giving this piece of land,” Al-Rowky said via My Salaam.

“The way to go will be determined by Mohamed Salah as well as the Saudi system.

“If the Saudi system allows the land to be owned by Salah, he will be given a piece of land in Holy Mecca outside Haram. The other option will be to have a mosque built on the land in his name.”

The talented forward beat Kevin De Bruyne to win the award after a season in which he had contributed 31 goals and 10 assists in the top flight.

He continued his stunning form with a brace in Liverpool’s 5-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. Salah celebrated each goal with a Islamic prayer, bowing his head to the pitch. Mecca, a desert valley in western Saudi Arabia, is Islam’s holiest city, as it’s the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the faith itself.

— 26th April 2018

NAN There are indications that the 1, 296 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Pompomari camp, Damaturu, may face cholera outbreak and other water-borne diseases due to absence of water and sanitation facilities. The inmates said they get water once a day, while their toilet facilities were not being maintained. NAN correspondent on a delegation of…

    — 26th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate on Thursday, fell short of activating Section 143 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, which sets in motion the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. The latest move was in reaction to the alleged violation of Section 80 of the same 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended by Buhari, wherein he…

    — 26th April 2018

    Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘a captured president’ who has been reduced to offering condolences to Nigerians slaughtered by herdsmen instead of taking firm action to stop the atrocities. Reacting to the latest killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, Fayose wondered why a retired Army general and…

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN A 36-year-old guard, Usman Mohammed, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexual act with an under aged boy. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody. Adamu adjourned the case until May…

    — 26th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that of 36 States in Nigeria, Kebbi State is among top 10 states with highest number of under five years old child mortality annually. The international agency, led by its Chief of Health in Abuja, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, stated this during a courtesy visit…

