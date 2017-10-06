Saka, Odunade, Wole Ojo set to dazzle in Hashtag 40 Million

By Zika Bobby

ADDPEC Media World International has announced the shooting of a new movie, Hashtag 40 Million, in Lagos. According to the executive producer, Adeshina Akinyosade, the movie would engage 35 experienced and notable film crewmembers, 10 Nigerian actors and 20 additional up and coming talents.

He said further that the film is a strong metaphor for human unending chase for the unreal at the expense of reality. Notable names like Hafiz Oyetoro aka Saka, Odunade Adekola, Kunle Bantefa and Wole Ojo are prominent faces expected in the movie.

Speaking on the partnership with the film company, Managing Director, Growing Circle International Limited, Olalekan Owolabi, described the movie as inspirational and a great narrative worth watching. “We are in partnership because the movie fits into our ambitious drive to create wealth,” he said.

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, the film is presently on location at Lekki, Lagos.