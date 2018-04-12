The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds
12th April 2018 - NPC: Nigeria’s population now 198m
12th April 2018 - Ambode threatens to sanction lazy health workers
12th April 2018 - Sex scandal: OAU sets up committee to probe prof
12th April 2018 - Fire wreaks havoc in Amuwo Odofin
12th April 2018 - 2019: Why I declared now –Buhari
12th April 2018 - Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 
12th April 2018 - President’s declaration, hope for Igbo presidency –Nwosu
12th April 2018 - Stop hiding loot abroad, Buhari warns Nigerians
12th April 2018 - Ekweremadu, Wike, Fayose marked for frame-up –PDP
Home / National / Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds
JAMB

Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds

— 12th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja 

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has offered to assist the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recover some of its revenues allegedly stolen by some of its staff, either at its headquarters in Abuja or state offices. 

The committee was particularly concerned about a recent news report which indicated that a sales clerk in its Benue State office, Philomena Chieshe, confessed that a “mystery snake” swallowed N36 million she realised from the sale of scratch cards hitherto used by candidates to access the JAMB portal. 

The committee requested that JAMB furnish it with detailed information of what transpired in its Benue and other state offices and possible ways they could assist it recover other revenues allegedly stolen by its officials.

PACAC Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, who led other members of the committee to JAMB headquarters in Abuja, on yesterday, commended the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for the sanity, accountability and financial discipline that has returned to the examination body.

“Our visit was basically to learn more about JAMB, your problems, challenges and possible ways we could help in your duties within our competence. We read a worrisome report recently of some JAMB officials who accumulated made sales and could not account for it, resulting in absurd defences.

“We want to know the steps taken thus far to ensure that monies realized from your work are properly accounted for by whoever was involved in the transaction. 

“We also want to know if there are any issues militating against the progress of JAMB and ways we could help promote and strengthen your activities, said Sagay.

In his response, Oloyede commended the committee and assured that JAMB will continue to deliver excellent and credible service to Nigerians.

He insisted that socio-economic degeneration in the larger part of the society was what affected the operations of JAMB.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB

Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds

— 12th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has offered to assist the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recover some of its revenues allegedly stolen by some of its staff, either at its headquarters in Abuja or state offices.  The committee was particularly concerned about a recent news report which indicated that…

  • NPC

    NPC: Nigeria’s population now 198m

    — 12th April 2018

    • Figure not tenable, says lawyer Bimbola Oyesola; Fred Itua, Abuja, with agency reports The population of Nigeria, the giant of Africa, is pegged at an estimated 198 million, according to the National Population Commission (NPC). NPC Chairman, Eze Duruiheoma, said this in New York, yesterday, when he delivered Nigeria’s statement on sustainable cities, human mobility and…

  • Ambode

    Ambode threatens to sanction lazy health workers

    — 12th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has threatened to sanction health workers with poor attitude to work. Speaking through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, during the launch of service charter in the three facilities, Ambode urged workers, particularly those in the newly-chartered facilities,  to sustain and improve the level of service charter…

  • OAU

    Sex scandal: OAU sets up committee to probe prof

    — 12th April 2018

    • VC vows to prosecute culprits Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has set up a committee to probe a lecturer in the institution, simply identified as Prof. Richard Akindele, for allegedly demanding sex, five times, from a female student, before she could pass his course. The university authorities also…

  • Amuwo

    Fire wreaks havoc in Amuwo Odofin

    — 12th April 2018

    Philip Nwosu An early-morning fire yesterday destroyed property worth millions of naira in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos. The fire, according to witnesses, started at a warehouse located at 78, Benstar Close, around the Monkey Village area, where items suspected to chemicals were stored. Witnesses said the chemicals had been stored in the warehouse…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share