Sagay committee to assist JAMB recover looted funds

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has offered to assist the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recover some of its revenues allegedly stolen by some of its staff, either at its headquarters in Abuja or state offices.

The committee was particularly concerned about a recent news report which indicated that a sales clerk in its Benue State office, Philomena Chieshe, confessed that a “mystery snake” swallowed N36 million she realised from the sale of scratch cards hitherto used by candidates to access the JAMB portal.

The committee requested that JAMB furnish it with detailed information of what transpired in its Benue and other state offices and possible ways they could assist it recover other revenues allegedly stolen by its officials.

PACAC Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, who led other members of the committee to JAMB headquarters in Abuja, on yesterday, commended the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for the sanity, accountability and financial discipline that has returned to the examination body.

“Our visit was basically to learn more about JAMB, your problems, challenges and possible ways we could help in your duties within our competence. We read a worrisome report recently of some JAMB officials who accumulated made sales and could not account for it, resulting in absurd defences.

“We want to know the steps taken thus far to ensure that monies realized from your work are properly accounted for by whoever was involved in the transaction.

“We also want to know if there are any issues militating against the progress of JAMB and ways we could help promote and strengthen your activities, said Sagay.

In his response, Oloyede commended the committee and assured that JAMB will continue to deliver excellent and credible service to Nigerians.

He insisted that socio-economic degeneration in the larger part of the society was what affected the operations of JAMB.