Safety: NLPGA to deepen training across LPG value chain

The Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at promoting safety campaign across the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) value chain.

A statement by the Safety and Technical Committee of NLPGA quoted its Vice President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, as disclosing the move at a media briefing in Lagos at the weekend.

Essentially, he disclosed that the training will involve a robust programme to educate all stakeholders across the value chain including every participant in the industry from producers to suppliers, cylinder fitters and ship owners, while residential and industrial consumers are to be educated on the safe handling and use of LPG.

He said the association has done a lot in the past and will be stepping up efforts in the area of safety training in order to reduce the rate of incidences that have occurred in last two weeks.

He explained that the demand for LPG has been on the upward swing, adding that the demand will be much higher this year, hence the need to be more proactive in order to forestall future occurrences. In the recent past, he said the association has been very proactive in terms of training, stating that it plans to continue to deepen such trainings.

“The good news now is the collaboration of stakeholders across board. Some government agencies are now beginning to see the value of the training the association has been projecting and they are now lending support to it.

Going forward, the public will now begin to see more of such collaboration between the association and government agencies to ensure that some reasonable impact and propagation is given to such training programmes and more buy into it, he said. Yakubu, was however, quick to add that the association is not a regulator, and as such, not saddled with the responsibility of licensing gas trading locations, saying what the association can only do is to be an advocate for best global practices.

In addition to advocating sound global practices, he said NLPGA has gone further in training of resources that abound in the industry while also advising regulators on the codes and standards they should look out for in the industry.

‘‘These recent events have highlighted the need to address the three overarching industry objectives of safe handling and best practises in LPG, loss of containment (prevention of gas leaks) and successful disaster management.

As an Association, he said they have been at the forefront of championing specific and impactful actions to mitigate incidents and accidents.