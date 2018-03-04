The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Safe ways to clean your ears
4th March 2018 - Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility
4th March 2018 - EFCC, forgery and the law
4th March 2018 - I trained for two days on how to wear Police uniform – ChIzoba, Miss Intercontinental Africa
4th March 2018 - APC: Hurdles before Tinubu’s reconciliation committee
4th March 2018 - Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd
4th March 2018 - The core of South-west success story under Chief Obafemi Awolowo
4th March 2018 - Buhari: Dapchi girls complete your story
4th March 2018 - Buhari, Senate’s unending squabbles
4th March 2018 - The abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls
Home / Cover / Health / Safe ways to clean your ears

Safe ways to clean your ears

— 4th March 2018

Some people swear by their cotton swabs, and others say ear candles are the way to go. Maybe you’re one of those that says you should never even clean your ears.

About the only thing doctors do agree on putting anything inside your ear is a bad idea. Your ears usually do a good job cleaning themselves and don’t need any extra care. The only reason you should clean them is to soften or remove earwax from the outside of your ear canals. And if you’re going to do that, you’ll need to know how to do it carefully.

Why your ears make wax

The reason we feel tempted to clean our ears is because of that substance called cerumen, which is commonly known as earwax. It’s normal for your body to produce it, and it actually helps protect and lubricate your ears. If you didn’t have earwax, your ears would probably be itchy and dry.

It even has antibacterial properties, which means your ears are self-cleaning. Earwax is like a filter for your ears, keeping out harmful things like dirt and dust, and trapping them so they don’t go deep inside.

When you chew and move your jaw, you help move old earwax out of the ear canal to the ear opening.

That’s where it usually dries up and falls out. But earwax isn’t formed in the deep part of your ear canal; it’s made in the outer section.

So, the only reason you’d have an earwax blockage up against your eardrum, is because you tried to clean your ears with a cotton swab — or something like it — and pushed the wax in deeper.

Swabbing or sticking pointy objects inside your ear can cause other serious problems:

Should you clean your ears?

Ideally, no; your ear canals shouldn’t need cleaning. But if too much earwax builds up and starts to cause symptoms or it keeps your doctor from doing a proper ear exam, you might have something called cerumen impaction. This means earwax has completely filled your ear canal and it can happen in one or both ears.

Swabbing or sticking pointy objects inside your ear can cause other serious problems:

•Infection

•Rupture of the eardrum

•Significant hearing loss

The symptoms of cerumen impaction are:

•Pain or a feeling of fullness in your ear

•Feeling like your ear is plugged

•Partial loss of hearing, which worsens over time

•Ringing in your ear, known as tinnitus

• Itching, discharge, or a smell coming from your ear

• Coughing

This kind of earwax buildup is rare, but it can happen. But if you’re experiencing any of the symptoms listed above, don’t assume earwax is the problem. Call your doctor. He can examine your ears and figure out the cause.

Your doctor can look into your ear canal with a special device and remove any earwax with small instruments, suction, or irrigation.

Right and wrong ways to clean the ears

If your problem isn’t serious, but you do feel like you have too much earwax buildup, you can gently clean the outside of your ears.

Just use a washcloth. You also can try putting a few drops of baby oil, mineral oil, or glycerin in your ear to soften the wax. Or you can use an over-the-counter wax removal kit. Besides cotton swabs or any other small or pointy objects, DON’T use these to clean your ears:

• Hydrogen peroxide. If the problem isn’t an earwax buildup, but something more serious, peroxide can make the problem much worse.

• Ear candles. Studies show they’re not effective and they can even cause injury.

These hollow candles are supposed to be inserted into the ear canal and lit at the exposed end, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found they can cause burns and even pierce the inside of the ear.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Safe ways to clean your ears

— 4th March 2018

Some people swear by their cotton swabs, and others say ear candles are the way to go. Maybe you’re one of those that says you should never even clean your ears. About the only thing doctors do agree on putting anything inside your ear is a bad idea. Your ears usually do a good job…

  • APC: Hurdles before Tinubu’s reconciliation committee

    — 4th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The extension of the tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) by 12 months is a pointer that the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one-man reconciliation committee may be technically dead on arrival. Before the shenanigans that culminated in the overwhelming vote of confidence on the party’s leadership, the…

  • Dapchi Girls: How Abduction Was Made Easy – Col Tony Nyiam, Retd

    — 4th March 2018

    Chidi Obineche Ex-military officer and acclaimed mastermind of the April 21, 1990 abortive coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd) x-rays the malfunctioning security system and lapses that have not only made the Boko Haram insurgency a tough nut to crack but also easy for them to freely abduct and take hostages. He also speaks on key…

  • Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

    — 3rd March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security. The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made…

  • Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market

    — 3rd March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An inferno has razed down parts of popular Timber market, Kenyatta, Enugu state, destroying goods, shops and machines worth more than N2 billion. It was gathered that the fire started after the close of work, around 7pm on Friday and raged into the midnight despite the intervention of the State Fire Service….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share