SAVE MOTHERHOOD

Safe Motherhood: Sensitisation team storms Nembe

— 30th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

In continuation of the ongoing sensitisation on the Safe Motherhood Initiative of the Bayelsa State Government, the sensitisation committee has stormed communities in Nembe Local Government Area.

Receiving members of the committee, Caretaker Chairman of the Council, Chief Beifie Inemo Igbeta Fibereseimo, applauded Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, for initiating the Safe Motherhood programme in the state.

The caretaker committee chairman said the local government area requires additional heath centres to compliment the Nembe General Hospital at Igopiri.

He assured the team of adequate security and a successful sensitisation programme in the area.

Earlier, the team Leader, Team Nembe, Dr Sophia Obi-Apoko had said the team was in the local government area to sensitise pregnant women on the need to key into the safe motherhood programme initiated by the state government to reduce infant and maternal mortality.

She also stated that the state government is to pay every pregnant woman N3,000 from the point of conception to the time of delivery and up until two months after delivery only if they are registered, attend antenatal and deliver at the health facility.

Dr. Obi-Apoko further intimated the women that the Saving One Million Lives partners would also give N2,000 if the expectant mothers register for antenatal in a public health facility and another two thousand naira with delivery package only if they deliver at the health facility.

While thanking the council boss for the warm reception, the team leader urged the pregnant women to take advantage of the opportunity provided by government.

Speaking with the women at King Koko Square, Nembe, the team Leader, Dr. Obi-Apoku, advised the pregnant women to key into the initiative in order to enjoy the derivable benefits.

Also speaking, Head of Department of Health/PHC Coordinator, Nembe Local Government Area, Chief Igbogi Pulemote said the programme is laudable and advised the pregnant women to embrace it with all the seriousness it deserves.

He used the opportunity of the sensitisation programme to confirm that he had just received information from the State Primary Health Care Board to commence the registration of all pregnant women in the area with effect from July this year.

In her contribution, the Women Leader in the community, Madam Abigail Tariah advised the pregnant women to wholly embrace the programme in order not to be left behind.

 

 

 

 

