27th February 2018 - Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV
27th February 2018 - …Okorocha declares for Senate
27th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
27th February 2018 - Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero
27th February 2018 - Why African leaders disobey political prophecies
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019
27th February 2018 - Checking underage voting
27th February 2018 - I don’t believe in gender equality –Obiakalusi, marriage counsellor
27th February 2018 - Weak public procurement breeds corruption
27th February 2018 - 2019: President Nigeria needs
Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV

— 27th February 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced introduction of one percent security tax on all contracts executed on behalf of the government for its safe city project.

The governor also disclosed that the government is currently  installing closed circuit television in black spots and business districts to enhance security architecture of the state.

Ajimobi made the disclosure yesterday during a town hall meeting, entitled: ‘Public-Private Partnership in Security Funding: Introduction of Security Levy in Oyo State’.

The meeting was organised by  the Oyo State Security Trust Fund (OYSSTF) at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, during which he said the enabling law of the state OYSSTF had been amended by the House of Assembly.

He said the amended law will pave way for the operation of a private sector-driven OYSSTF to the effect that corporate organisations, religious and other social bodies are made to pay yearly security levy to the trust fund.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, said the security levy was introduced “to ensure all stakeholders fulfil their roles as responsible citizens and by contributing their quota to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“It is not in doubt that our security agencies have faced a serious shortfall in funding. Funding OYSSTF is key to achieving these goals.

“On our part, we have granted a one percent security tax on all contracts executed on behalf of the state government, and I am aware that these deductions have assisted the fund in the past year.

“For the furtherance of our agenda on safety and security, we have embraced the safe city project, which will proffer cutting edge solutions that will nip crime and criminality in the bud, especially in our major towns.

“We are currently installing closed circuit television (CCTV) in black spots and business districts in the city to enhance our security architecture. I ask all stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of the security levy collection exercise that is to commence shortly,” he said.

Ajimobi, who described the idea of state police as a step in the right direction, noted that the existing structure should be strengthened  and not abandoned.

OYSSTF Chairman, Bayo Adelabu, on his part, said the security levy was imperative, but not intended to increase the burdens of the citizens, saying the organisation “intends to transform the security apparatus in the state from being a reactionary one to an anticipatory one.”

The vision, he said, could be achieved only if there is an upward review in funding of areas such as rehabilitation of existing barracks and quarters, procurement of arms and ammunition, purchase of vehicles, helicopters, surveillance cameras and maintenance of existing stocks as well as procurement of kits and basic equipment for officers.”

Commissioner of Police in the state,  Mr. Abiodun Odude, commended the Ajimobi-led administration for putting OYSSTF and ‘Operation Burst’ in place, saying in the last one year, the police “have arrested more than 1,000 members of ‘One Million Boys’ and we have charged over 400 of them to court.”

