Home / Entertainment / Sade Adu sings in 'A wrinkle in time' after 8 years hiatus

Sade Adu sings in ‘A wrinkle in time’ after 8 years hiatus

— 22nd February 2018

NAN

Helen Folasade Adu, a.k.a Sade Adu, Nigerian–British soul singer, has recorded a new original song for the upcoming American film, ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, her first in eight years.

A Wrinkle in Time is an upcoming American science fantasy adventure film directed by Ava DuVernay from a screenplay by Jennifer Lee, and based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle.

The film set for release on March 9, stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid and others.

DuVernay shared the news on Wednesday on her twitter page @ava, she wrote: “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving.
“A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.”

The song, titled ‘Flower of the Universe’, will be the first new music from Sade since her eponymous band released its sixth album ‘Soldier of Love’ in 2010.

The soundtrack to ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ will also feature music from DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato, Sia, Kehlani and Beyoncé proteges Chloe x Halle.

Iranian-German composer, Ramin Djawadi – best known for writing the score to ‘Game of Thrones’– will provide original composition.

The movie follows a young girl who sets off on a quest, with the help of three astral travellers, to find her father, who went missing after discovering a new planet.

DuVernay was announced as director of the film in February 2016, making her the first woman of colour to direct a live-action film with a production budget of more than $100m.

Sade, 59, was born to Helen Folasade Adu in Ibadan, Nigeria. In 1983, she left the band ‘Pride’, in which she was a backing singer to form her own band
Band members include guitarist and saxophone player, Stuart Matthewman, keyboardist Andrew Hale, bassist Paul Denman and drummer Paul Anthony Cook.

Their debut single, Your Love Is King, was released in February 1984, followed by their debut album, Diamond Life, that July.

The album has been certified four times platinum. In the Queen’s 2017 birthday honours list, Sade was awarded a CBE for services to music.

